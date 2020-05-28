What Blood Type Is More Likely To Get The Virus | Pexels

People with what blood type are more likely to contract the virus. Chinese doctors report that there are people who have more severe cases of coronavirus and may number of symptoms and coincidentally coincide when having the same blood type.

Preliminary studies of Chinese doctors indicate that people with blood type A they are more likely to get coronavirus than those who have type O and tend to have more complications when they appear to have the disease.

The Chinese doctors took samples of more than 2,000 infected patients in the cities of Wuhan and Shenzhen. and compared them with healthy populations, with this they discovered that those who possess blood type A developed more severe symptoms in addition to being the most numerous.

People belonging to blood group A may need especially intense protection to reduce the possibility of infection.

The study was led by the researcher Wang Xinghuan, of the Evidence-Based Medicine Center and Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, the doctor thinks that people with this blood type should be the most protected and will also need more aggressive treatment to fight the virus if they become infected.

Despite all this, the doctors insist that the study is in the preliminary phase, which means that it is a hypothesis that is not yet proven and that they hope to collect more evidence that serves to verify the assumption, however they ask the authorities not to rule out the blood type when taking preventive measures.

