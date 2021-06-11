What benefits does the Amazon Prime membership include?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is approaching, which will take place on June 21 and 22. For this reason, many people acquire their Amazon Prime membership, with the idea of ​​receiving their orders for free.

🥁 📦 🎈 🎊 #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/3ULLjti58U – Amazon (@amazon) June 2, 2021

However, the Amazon Prime membership not only gives you that benefit, because there is much more that you will receive for the subscription.

Amazon offers you a free trial for 30 days. At the end of this period, you have the option of contracting the service on a monthly basis for $ 12.99 per month.

If you want to take full advantage of the benefits and at a lower price there is also the option of hire it annually for $ 119 dollars, which means a saving of $ 36.88 dollars compared to paying it monthly.

It is important that you know that at any time you want you can cancel your subscription.

Benefits in Purchases:

– Free and fast deliveries.

Enjoy all the fast and convenient delivery options that Prime has to offer. You can receive your purchases in 24 hours or even the same day, you can also receive some products on Saturday and Sunday.

– Exclusive Offers

Save constantly with your exclusive access to offers and discounts and take advantage of them before anyone else with 30-minute priority access to Flash Deals.

– Delivery of prescriptions and savings

Get Free Two-Day Delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy, plus exclusive savings.

– Save on food

Exclusive deals at Whole Foods Market, plus a 5% cash back with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Identify “Prime” prices and take advantage of them to achieve more savings.

Entertainment Benefits:

– Watch movies and shows with Prime Video

Prime Video is Amazon’s streaming service where you can enjoy award-winning Amazon Originals, movies, and TV shows. Remember that you pay nothing because this service is already included in your membership.

– Songs, no ads

With Prime Music get access to an exclusive library of more than two million songs from Amazon Music without ads, enjoy them from your favorite devices.

– Free games and loot with Twitch Prime

Players can get free games, in-game items, a free subscription to the Twitch channel every month, and more fun with Twitch Prime.

– Free readings

Remember that Amazon started by selling books online. Prime members can read as much as you want from over a thousand books, magazines, comics, Kindle Singles, and more.

You may also like:

Going into Space with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin: First Ticket Auction Reaches $ 4 Million

Beech-Nut removes its rice cereal from the market for having high levels of arsenic

Millions of Americans quit their jobs driven by the best opportunities they can find after the pandemic