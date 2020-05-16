NEW YORK – Nearly two-thirds of believers

Americans believe that the coronavirus pandemic is a message from God to the

humanity to change its way of living, according to a new

poll.

As the virus shakes the world, it causes

economic hardship to millions and has killed more than 85,000 Americans, the

Chicago College of Theology and Associated Press / NORC survey indicates

that many people search for a deeper meaning in the devastating pandemic.

The 31% of Americans who believe in God strongly feel that the virus is a sign that God is telling humanity to change.

This strong feeling is more common among

Evangelical Protestants, with 43%, but not so much among Catholics and

Conventional Protestants, with 28%.

The probability of believing that it is a message from

God is highest among black Americans of any educational level,

income or gender, compared to any other racial group.

47% say they firmly believe it, in

compared to 37% of Latinos and 27% of whites.

By disproportionately attacking

African Americans, COVID-19 has highlighted social inequality

and minority vulnerability and raised fears that the campaign to

reopening the economy neglects the risks they run.

Amidst that harsh reality, the survey found

that believing African Americans are more likely than other sectors to say that

now they doubt the existence of God due to the virus: 27% said so, in

compared to 13% of Latinos and 11% of whites.

But the change brought about by the virus in

Americans’ beliefs are negligible: only 2% say they did not believe

before in God and believe now and less than 1% say that they believed before and that they do not believe

now.

Since most temples suspended

the offices with the presence of parishioners to protect public health,

believers turned to online services or car assistance

to testify to your faith.

Those with religious affiliation participate

Usually prayer: 57% say they do it at least once a week

since March, the same as before the pandemic.

82% of Americans say they believe in

God and 26% say their faith or spirituality has been strengthened as a result

of the outbreak. 1% say it has weakened.

