For much of the first decade of the 2000s, Spanish television fiction was incontestably dominated by ‘Los Serrano’. The entanglements and adventures of this chaotic family formed by the characters of Antonio Resines and Belén Rueda conquered the public and became, throughout their eight seasons, in a true success of hearings. Since they said goodbye to Santa Justa, many of the series’ youngest actors have continued to be seen on film or television, but Others have chosen to carve out different paths.

Victor Elías as Guille and Natalia Sánchez as Teté in ‘Los Serrano’.

Telecinco

And this is the case of Víctor Elías (29), who began to play the clan’s mischievous middle son, Guille, when he was just 12 years old. A five-year later, the man from Madrid, like the rest of his teammates, had been catapulted to fame and his face was known throughout Spain. However, despite continuing exploiting his acting streak with some roles recurring (appeared in the historical drama ‘Isabel’ or in the second season of ‘Serve and Protect’), or through guest appearances (‘Paquita Salas’), Elías has been dedicated since then mainly to music.

And it is that the artist’s passion for that field came from far away. His father played the harp and as a child he played drums for a time. It was a year before finishing ‘Los Serrano’, however, when he decided begin to study seriously, and ended up taking a medium degree in modern music at the Malasaña School of Creative Music, specializing in the piano. At the same time, Elías also carried out studies of Audio Engineer at the SAE Institute.

After this formative stage, the man from Madrid began to work in musicals like ‘La Llamada’, ‘The Hole 2’ or ‘A boy from a magazine’, and also premiered in musical direction at the Rialto Theater with the work ‘When you least expect it’. Likewise, he was a keyboard player for the bands Calle Palma, La Ganga Calé, Obtalá and El Patio and for a time the national territory was toured playing in municipal festivals.

Since some years, the artist collaborates with Yamaha Synths and he has played the piano and keyboard accompanying groups and artists such as Dani Fernández, Nerea Rodríguez, Hotel Flamingo, Nora Norman or Taburete, along with those who have been on tour in Spain and Latin America. He also participated in the last album of his older brother in ‘Los Serrano’, Fran Perea. Yes too musical director of the Vive-Premios Dial and of the tour of the singers Sofía Ellar and Dani Fernández.

On the other hand, Elías has developed works in the world of motion picture soundtracks Under the label he has with various partners, Got Music, he served as a composer, arranger, performer and producer for the BSO of ‘Neither feet nor head’ (2012) by Antonio del Real, and was composer and interpreter of the BSO of ‘Scorpion in love’ (2013), by Santiago Zannou.