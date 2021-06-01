What became of Tom Berenger? We review the actor’s career

Robin L MarshallGetty Images

Thomas Michael Moore, that’s what he’s really called Tom Berenger, was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 31, 1949 into a Catholic family of Irish descent. After graduating from high school, he studied journalism in Columbia, Missouri, but soon after graduating he began to take an interest in acting.

After participating in an independent film, he shares the bill with Diane keaton on ‘Looking for Mr. Goodbar‘(Richard Brooks, 1977), something that makes his resume more attractive and allows him to participate in various titles in subsequent years. Its resemblance to Paul newman leads him to star in the apocryphal prequel ‘Butch Cassidy and Sundance’s first hits‘(Richard Lester, 1979).

The eighties started out strong thanks to titles like ‘The dogs of war‘(John Irvin, 1880), where copper was beaten with Christopher Walken, or ‘Reunion‘(Lawrence Kasdan, 1983), a drama about former college classmates that shows that the actor is really creditworthy.

But all of these were simple appetizers of the actor’s true pitch. The premiere of ‘Platoon‘(Oliver Stone, 1986) made Berenger a star and awarded him the Golden Globe for best supporting actor and his only Oscar nomination. Too bad the Michael Cain from ‘Hannah and her sisters‘(Woody Allen, 1986) stop by and take the statuette.

For a few years, the actor participated in numerous interesting productions. ‘The shadow of the witness‘(Ridley Scott, 1987),’The path of betrayal‘(Costa-Gavras, 1988),’The meadow‘(Jim Sheridan, 1990) or’The night of the broken glass‘(Wolfgang Petersen, 1991) show that the great directors of the moment had Berenger on their agenda.

With the arrival of the nineties, the interpreter began to have problems adapting to a cinema that did not seem interested in a harsh profile like his. In full boom of ‘Basic instinct‘(Paul Verhoeven, 1992), convinced Sharon stone so that he participated in the erotic thriller that he was preparing and they both hit it off with the lazy ‘Sliver (Harassed)‘(Phillip Noyce, 1993).

Besides some exception as out of his time as himself (‘The substitute‘), his career did not go back and in the 2000s he became the protagonist of productions for domestic format, and a fleeting secondary in large productions to which the nostalgic applauded.

We owe the saga to this time ‘Sniper‘, a series of sequels to’In the heart of the jungle‘(Luis Llosa, 1993) to which he said goodbye with the fifth installment:’Sniper: The Legacy‘(Don Michael Paul, 2014). As for the supporting roles in films by directors who know what Hollywood is missing, we can see the actor in ‘Training day‘(Antoine Fuqua, 2001) and’Source‘(Christopher Nolan, 2010).

The last joy we took with us five years ago, when it appeared in the great miniseries of the Historia channel ‘Hatfields & McCoys‘(Leslie Greif, 2012), which not only reminded us how great an actor he can be Kevin CostnerRather, it awarded Berenger a well-deserved Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

That same year, the actor married his fourth wife, Laura Moretti. After the 2014 premieres, where in addition to closing its participation in ‘Sniper‘appeared in three other films for home format and in’Land of evil‘(Chris Brinker, 2014), where he again coincided with Willem dafoe, we have not had a chance to see Berenger on the big screen.

The future of the actor, in addition to appearing in many other titles that we will not see in a dark room, seems uncertain. Ain’t nobody out there willing to rescue the good guy from Tom Berenger?

