What became of the great Rick Moranis? We review his career

The race of Rick moranis started in ‘Second City TV‘, a series made up of sketches that also featured comedians such as Eugene levy, Catherine O’Hara, Harold ramis or John candy. Next to Dave thomas, directed and starred in ‘Strange concoction‘, a movie that exploited two of the best-known characters on the show.

His comic vision began to attract attention among his colleagues, so Ramis decided to count on him for the great project in which he was involved, ‘The Ghostbusters‘.

From that moment, he was one of the recurring faces of the eighties comedy, participating in titles such as’The great waste‘,’Paradise Club‘, the musical remake’The shop of horrors‘,’The crazy history of the galaxies‘,’Ghostbusters II‘or’Sweet home … sometimes!‘.

In 1989 he starred in the film that would take him forever to the collective imagination, the funny family comedy ‘Darling, I shrunk the kids‘, which would be followed by two sequels,’Baby I’ve made the boy bigger‘ Y ‘Baby we’ve shrunk ourselves‘.

The problem came in 1991 when his wife, Ann Belsky Moranis, died of breast cancer. With two small children, whom he protects to the point of never having revealed their name, the actor decided to choose projects that were shot only in the city or, if he had to travel, during the summer holidays.

For a time he combined the career as best he could, shooting the two sequels of the sloppy scientist with sizes and other hits such as’The Flintstones‘,’Little gigants‘or’My dear enemy‘, but in 1997 he decided to take an interpretive break that has continued until today.

He has not stopped working, but always within New York to raise his children as a father with stable employment. This has allowed him to voice different characters, such as Rutt in ‘Bear Brother‘, record comedy albums, write comic editorials, and work in radio advertising

Getty Images

As he commented in an interview with THR in 2015, already with his children well grown, he had returned to looking at scripts looking for something interesting and, finally, it seems that he is returning to the big screen.

“Honey, I’m back,” wrote the actor on his Twitter account, confirming that he will revert to Wayne Szalinski in ‘Shrunk’, the fourth installment of ‘Darling, I shrunk the kids‘.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io