What became of … the boy from ‘Life is beautiful’?

Today it’s time to trace the track of Giosué, the friendly son of Roberto Benigni in ‘Life is Beautiful’ (1997), she survived the Holocaust and took home a gift tank while stealing the hearts of half the world with her mischievous smile, her innocent ignorance and her favorite cry: “Buongiorno principessa!” . Giorgio Cantarini (Orvieto, Italy, 1992), the actor who gave him life, however, was not able to perpetuate his reputation in the world of cinema, despite a brilliant start.

And the legend has it that when Roberto Benigni saw little Giorgio appear through the door during the casting process of his magnum opus, he was clear from the second zero that this was the boy he was looking for to embody his son. And it was not bad: the film won three Oscars, and the father-son symbiosis was so good that the Italian director took the statuette for Best Actor in the only performance in non-English language to achieve this award.

Good note of it took Ridley Scott, who signed the kid to play the son of Russell crowe in ‘Gladiator’ (2000). And the Cantarini charm worked again: five Oscars, including Best Actor for Crowe. Few interpreters can boast of having played, in their first two cinematographic works, the son of two Oscar winners. Curiously, if in ‘Life is beautiful’ Cantarini arrived safely at the end of the film while his father stayed on the road, in ‘Gladiator’ his character died brutally in the opening bars of the film, encouraging the vengeful fury of his progenitor.

A year later, he participated in the American telefilm shot in Italy ‘De amor y de guerra’ (John Kent Harrison, 2001), adaptation of the novel ‘War in the Apennines’, by Eric Newby. His filmography then entered a long waiting period during which Giorgio focused on his studies and participated, in 2005, in a children’s edition of the contest ‘Ballando con le stelle’ (the Italian ‘Look who dances’). In 2007 he assumed a significant role in the Italian period film ‘Il giorno la notte por l’alba’, directed by Paolo Bianchini, and a year later he is part of the cast of the comedy ‘Il mattino ha l’oro in bocca’ (Francesco Patierno, 2008), with an almost testimonial role. His last known work is his participation as an episodic character in the long-running Canale 5 series ‘Distretto di polizia’.

Unlike other movie prodigies, Giorgio Cantarini has not suffered major setbacks in his life that have diverted him from his path, nor has he ever denied this world, although in an interview with the newspaper La Stampa two years ago, he affirmed that he had never felt a great passion for acting: “I never felt a great urge to act, although it is certainly an art that intrigues me. But I’m much more interested in the job of a screenwriter”. In the same interview, Cantarini repudiated the fame to which many young people of his generation aspire: “Many people work on plug-in television, or for having appeared on ‘Big Brother’. I have never even seen that show and I take pride in it. The boys who participate in that contest do not realize that the audience laughs at them and not with them. And he discovered what his true vocation was: “I would like to study scientific criminology. It may sound banal, but I got into it by watching ‘CSI.’

