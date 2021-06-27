What became of … Selma Blair?

Selma blair, who starred in such beloved films as “Cruel Intentions” and “The Sweetest Thing,” but his career has taken a few hits. Where do we see her now? What became of … Helen Hunt? What became of … Nikki Cox?

In one of the wildest and most vindicable films of the past decade, ‘The sweetest thing’ (Roger Kumble, 2002), Selma blair (USA, 1972) starred in one of the most surreal and wild scenes ever seen in a romantic comedy ‘made in Hollywood’. His character, a young woman with a piercing in the tongue, ended up unknown how with her mouth trapped in the penis of her lover. The whole neighborhood, alerted by the news, came to their aid. Also her two best friends, played by Cameron Diaz Y Christina Applegate, who found the most grotesque solution to undo the mess: encourage her to sing the ‘I Don’t Miss a Thing’ by Aerosmith to relax the throat and thus free itself from the magnetic phallus. The trick worked, and finally everyone, policemen, firemen, nurses and even a Jewish rabbi, happily sang the main theme of the OST of ‘Armageddon’.

It’s one of the many memorable sequences Selma Blair starred in a few years ago, when her popularity was at an all-time high. Others will remember her for the lesbian kiss that was given with Sarah Michelle Gellar in ‘Cruel Intentions’ (R. Kumble, 1999), the film that catapulted her to fame. And others, for accompanying Reese Witherspoon in ‘A very legal blonde’ (Robert Luketic, 2001). Blair had an innate talent for comedy, and yet he still did not conform to his comfort zone: his most successful film was an action-fantasy film, the film adaptation of ‘Hellboy’ from the hand of Guillermo del Toro (2004). In case anyone had doubts about her ability to remain anchored in our memory forever, there is her character in ‘Los sexoadictos’ (John Waters, 2004), the woman with the largest breasts that commercial cinema has ever known.

What happened so that, little by little, Blair was disappearing from the front page of American cinema? Actually, not much. Your marriage to Ahmet Zappa, son of the emblematic Frank Zappa, did not set. The couple divorced in 2006 and more or less that was the moment when many of us lost track of them, without one thing necessarily having anything to do with the other. In 2008 he appeared in ‘Hellboy 2. The Golden Army’ and then his activity was reduced, with few of his productions reaching the Spanish screens. In 2010 he started a relationship with the fashion designer Jason Bleick, The actress has always been a very daring it-girl with her outfits and looks and always in the latest fashion. As a result of the relationship, his first-born son was born in 2011, Arthur, which we have no doubt took up a lot of his time at that time.

But there could be another reason for having seen it somewhat away from the screen. In 2018, the actress confessed through her official Instagram account one of the worst blows that life has given her: had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In the publication, he said that he could have had the symptoms for 15 years. He was in the middle of filming Another Life‘, a new Netflix space series co-starring Katee sackhoff, which premiered in 2019.

Television has given him two quite important roles in recent times, or at least the ones that have given him more visibility. He was a recurring character in ‘Therapy with Charlie’, the sit-com of Charlie Sheen; and we recently saw her in ‘American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson ‘giving life to Kris Jenner, celebrity today and mother of Kim kardashian and her sisters. “Someone told me that I looked like Kris Jenner and it was strange, but also a compliment, because she is a beautiful woman. Curiously, a week later my agent called me to propose the role,” he recalled in an interview with Vogue.

More recently we have seen her in the series’Heathers: School of Young Assassins‘, the small screen adaptation of the iconic film starring Winona Ryder in the late 1980s, and also ‘The Nevers’ from HBO, created by Joss Whedon. Her latest film jobs have been as Nicholas Cage’s wife in the funny 2017 movie ‘Mom and Dad’, and as Tessa Young’s mother in the first two films in the ‘After’ saga, ‘After. This is where it all starts ‘and’ After. In a thousand pieces’. At 49 years old, his possibilities on the big or small screen are still alive.

