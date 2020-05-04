Born as Laurence Tureaud in Chicago in 1952, Mr. T became an iconic character from the 80s and 90s, especially for his role as M.A. Barracus in Team A.

He rose to fame in 1982 with his appearance in Rocky III as Rocky’s nemesis, Clubber Lang, and then became a star, starting the following year with his mythical role as Barracus.

Her profile has dropped to some extent over the years, leaving audiences around the world wondering what happened to the icon. The answer is that Mr. T had to fight cancer and some other problems that kept him off the screen.

In addition to his roles, the actor behind Barracus made the leap to wrestling in the ring. He performed at the inaugural WrestleMania event, serving as a partner on the Hulk Hogan team. There began a career that, although fuzzy, ended with his name included in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

His fight against cancer and his recent appearances

One of the reasons Mr. T decreased his workload had to do with a rather complicated diagnosis of cancer in the mid-1990s. He faced his inopportune adversary in the only way he knew how: aggressively. “Can you give it up?” He told Coping with Cancer magazine after being diagnosed with lymphoma that had the name T in 1995. “Cancer with my own name. Personalized cancer,” he joked.

Among his latest performances, Mr. T crossed the pond to the UK to participate in a BBC show called The Craziest Fools in the World.

From there, his career has established itself as a cartoon dubber. Starting with a series of cartoons in the 80s that bore his name, which gave him continuity in that industry, where he has participated in some of Lego’s animated productions.

The actor declined to participate in the 2010 film The A-Team, which he criticized for departing from his idea of ​​the series.

His last public appearance dates from 2017, when he participated in the Dancing with the Stars program, from which he was eliminated in the third round.