Children of the renowned actor Manuel Landeta, they were one of the most famous children's stars on Televisa in the 90s, but Jordi and Imanol sought economic stability as entrepreneurs, without imagining that their businesses would face a serious crisis due to the pandemic due to COVID-19.

For more than 10 years, after participating in the soap opera ‘Verano de amor’, Imanol has withdrawn from the recording forums. Since then, he has rarely been seen in front of the cameras, but his father Manuel Landeta, who has followed an acting career, is the one who updates on what happens to his son.

A year ago, he told Adela Micha that Imanol stayed away from the media because "he was a bump", but he studied aviation and business administration. "You know that the artistic medium is very complicated. He wanted to have a slightly more stable life and he tended on the business side. He set up a parking operator with my other son Jordi, they are associated, but right now he is involved with these construction companies that make universities and shopping centers," he revealed.

But due to the stoppage of activities as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, the business of Landeta’s children was affected. “They are overwhelmed with the issue of business, which has been very affected. They have tried to solve, they have tried to endure the salaries as much as possible, but they are reaching a limit,” he told ‘First-hand’.

It is a hard blow for the children of Manuel Landeta, who had everything to succeed as actors, and in fact, they did so at an early age.

Jordi starred in the soap opera ‘Serafín’ and Imanol was one of the most famous children’s actors of the 90s; He worked in soap operas such as “The Children of Nobody”, “I Live for Elena” and “The Boy Who Came from the Sea”, in addition to his unforgettable musical career with hits like “Like a marble”.

However, Jordi did not like the artistic medium, and as for Imanol, growing up was not his best ally. In the words of his father, what motivated his retirement was his physical appearance. "He was seeing it complicated in Mexico because of the type he has, not because my son is ugly, he is a type very handsome, but short, shaved on the head because he has little hair and is a stereotype that is not common to see in Mexico. He wanted to continue starring and starring, but then he decided to make the change and today he dedicates himself to completely different things," he agreed.

“I really liked seeing him on stage. He is a guy who has very particular powers for acting and singing, but occasionally acting is something that Imanol handles very well, he handles emotion very easily and very naturally; he managed to move and captivate the public, so much so that to date people keep asking for photos and autographs, “Manuel said a few months ago.

For a decade he had been busy in his businesses, but according to his father, Imanol did miss the fame a little. "I think so, did he ever comment that he missed those encounters with people every time he did shows. People loved Imanol, to date, even though he is already a hairless man, they approach him. But very accomplished, he made me a grandfather, my first granddaughter who is divine," he boasted.

In fact, his artistic side has not stopped emerging, and in 2017 he was part of a group of painters who exhibited their works at the Franz Mayer Museum, a feat that his father did not hesitate to show off on social networks.

Imanol does not show his personal life on social networks, but in 2017 he could not escape media coverage at his wedding in Cuernavaca, Morelos, with a young woman named María Julia.

