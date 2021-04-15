What became of … Abigail Breslin, Little Miss Sunshine?

Children grow up very fast, and although we may think that it was yesterday that we discovered Abigail breslin (New York, 1996) in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ (J. Dayton Y V. Faris, 2006), the truth is that fifteen years have passed, and that tadpole with glasses who acted as if he had fallen into a Red Bull kettle is now quite a lady.

Breslin made his film debut at just 5 years old in ‘Signs’ (M. Night Shyamalan, 2002), playing the youngest daughter of Mel Gibson. However, her revelation came with ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, in a role that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress and made her the fifth youngest performer to achieve the nomination in the category, only surpassed by Justin henry (‘Kramer vs. Kramer’), Quinn Commings (‘The goodbye girl’), Mary badham (‘Kill a nightingale’) and Tatum o’neal (‘Paper moon’).

The premature success was not accompanied by more compelling roles. In 2009 he was seen in ‘Welcome to Zombieland’, by Ruben Fleischer, and two years later he appeared in one of the episodes of ‘New Year’s Eve’ (Garry Marshall, 2011) together with Sarah Jessica Parker and voiced Priscilla in the original version of ‘Rango’ (Gore Verbinski, 2011). His path followed science fiction with films like ‘Ender’s Game’ (Gavin hood, 2013), the first part of a new teen saga that aspired to the throne of ‘The Hunger Games’ and came to nothing, and later as the zombie daughter of Arnold schwarzenegger in the drama ‘Maggie’Henry hobson, 2015), which turns the stories of the undead into a very human family story.

Already in her 20s, the actress tried her luck in the field of terror, where she embodied two female clichés of the genre in ‘Final Girl’ (Tyler shields, 2015) and the series ‘Scream Queens’ (2015 – 2016). He also participated in the television remake of ‘Dirty Dancing’ playing the protagonist, although the criticism was fierce against the production and, also, his performance. In light of this history of the last decade, Can it be said that Abigail Breslin has lost that charm that launched her to fame? Will you have a moment of reconnection with the public and the industry in the future?

He recently returned to the zombie scene with the ‘Zombieland’ sequel, ‘Zombieland: Kill and Finish’ (Ruben fleischer, 2019), in which the original protagonists (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Breslin herself) came together to reminisce about the post-apocalyptic adventures that made the original film a small hit. Further, the actress will star in ‘Stillwater’ (Tom mccarthy, 2021) together with Matt Damon, and will continue to explore the mix of comedy and horror with touches ‘camp’ with small productions like ‘Saturday at the Starlight’ and ‘Slayers’. At the same time, although without a very prolific production, is developing a singing career, although her only published album was in 2011, ‘Janie Jones’, and since then he has only released four singles.

It should be noted that his personal life in recent years has been complicated. In April 2017, in the context of the #MeToo movement, Breslin said that she had been raped by an ex-partner and that, since then, she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Overcoming this crime, which he did not report out of fear, took him a lot of time and help. In times of pandemic, the actress has received another blow: his father passed away on February 26, 2021 due to Covid-19. This is how he broke the news on his Instagram:

“This is difficult to write. Harder than I thought. I am in shock and devastation. At 6:32 pm EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, and wonderful dad passed away after my family and I got together. Say goodbye to him. It was COVID-19 that shortened my sweet dad’s life too much. I appreciate more than you think the love and support my family and I have received. Above all, I want to remember my father for who he was. My dad was a funny, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet and amazing human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things (…) And we love him. And we always will. I miss you dad I can’t wait to see you again. I’ll never, never, never forget you. ”

