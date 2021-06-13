What Batman doesn’t have on his tool belt

Batman always seems to have everything he needs in his trusty tool belt, but he just revealed what the one thing he doesn’t have (Spoilers notice)

In DC Comics, Batman is known to be the king of wadgets and has just about every item you’ll need in his ever-reliable tool belt, but the one thing he doesn’t keep hidden in case of emergencies is pretty amazing. The good news is that Superman was with him to make up for Batman’s slight oversight in not including a seemingly no-brainer tool to carry out his job.

Revealed in the Infinite Frontier related issue of Batman / Superman # 18 by Gene Luen Yang and Ivan Reis and Jose Luis, Batman and Superman have entered altered realities where things are not what they seem. Living in a world where there is no Batman due to the survival of his mother, Martha Wayne, and living in a reality where Superman never made it out of his Kryptonian space capsule alive, Superman and Batman are trapped in different places tainted by their villain’s evil. Most recently, Auteur.io, a powerful, movie-obsessed being trying to create a “perfect” multiverse, including entire worlds based on Superman and Batman.

Crossing both dimensions, Batman and Superman meet a shadowy version of Martha Wayne and a cowardly version of Bruce Wayne, somewhat far from what Batman is used to in his world. Entering Wayne Manor to get to the bottom of his current predicament, Batman is shot in the shoulder by his mother, prompting him and Robin to jump out of a nearby window to escape. Rescued by Superman, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen at the last minute, Batman and his group settle down for a moment to catch their breath, and this is where fans are led to the reveal of what Batman doesn’t have on his belt. tools.

Using his laser vision to cauterize Batman’s seriously injured shoulder, the caped crusader proceeds to pull what is roughly a complete first aid kit from his tool belt to finish bandaging his wounds, leading to Lois to ask the question every reader constantly asks about The Dark Knight: What is he missing in that nifty belt of his? Responding with the obvious answer after Superman’s help, Batman simply responds by saying, “A cauterizing iron,” while quickly overlooking the fact that if Supes hadn’t been there to stop the bleeding with his heat vision, Batman could not having managed to get out of that situation alive.

Known for having everything from a grappling hook to a batarang to smoke balls and more gizmos tucked securely on his belt, Batman is typically prepared for every possible situation. But as seen here, and even though this is an alternate reality separate from the “real” world, Batman simply doesn’t have enough space to keep an item on hand that appears to be something he would use most of the time, especially considering he’s all shot. the nights.

So while Batman clearly made a mistake by not finding a gap in his belt to house a cauterizing iron, Superman’s heat vision works for the pinch, if he can get to Batman in time to use it, sure. And while Batman’s tool belt may have just about everything a superhero could want or need to get the job done, there are only a few items that won’t pass the cut, no matter how obvious it is to have them around.