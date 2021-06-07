What Barbie!, Daniella Chávez turns her followers in bodysuit

What Barbie !, Daniella Chávez turns her followers on body | Instagram

With the elegance and beauty of Barbie !, Daniella Chávez fell in love with her followers once again with an outfit with which it is impossible not to compare her with the most famous and beloved doll of girls.

The beauty Chilean singer chose a really original outfit but more than anything, attractive, to delight Internet users on their social networks. The beautiful Dany decided to dress in a pink bosy with a tremendous upper neckline that showed a lot of her charms, curves and beautiful legs and as if this were not enough, she took her coquetry to the fullest with a side beret on her head.

Daniella Chávez posed like a naughty little doll for the camera lens with a truly conquering look and resting one of her arms on the other. This photograph was shared on his official Instagram account on March 1, 2020 and exceeded 125 thousand reactions; including that of dear Joselyn Cano.

The followers of Daniella Chavez They did not take long to fill the box with compliments for the beautiful blonde, as well as emojis in love and hearts; Daniella is definitely well loved on social media.

But how did Chávez become enormously popular? This beautiful Chilean quickly positioned herself among the favorites of social networks thanks to her beauty and bearing, but more than anything, to the scandal.

It is said that Daniella Chávez was followed by many thanks to her fitness lifestyle; However, her popularity began its peak when it was revealed that she could have been the third in contention between Cristiano Ronaldo and his former partner, the model Irina Shayk.

The followers of CR7 did not take long to look for and understand the reason for the situation since Daniella is a really beautiful woman and who also looked for her quickly was a Mexican television station, Televisa, who signed her to be one of the sports faces giving her the adjective of The Bride of the America’s Cup.