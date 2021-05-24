What Ayuso is about to do in this image does not stop generating comments on Twitter

The players and the coaching staff of Atlético de Madrid celebrated this Sunday in style the conquest of the League, the 11th in the club’s history, with an event at the Wanda Metropolitano attended by, among others, the mayor of Madrid , José Luis Martínez Almeida; the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

During the celebration, Martínez Almeida donned the red and white jacket. Something that is not very special because he is a recognized Atlético fan. What did attract powerfully attention that Díaz Ayuso also did the same despite the fact that she is declared a Real Madrid follower.

The team players reacted to the gesture with a great uproar and much applause. And she, of course, delighted, responded by throwing even kisses.

The president’s gesture has given much to talk about on Twitter, with reactions like these.

Meanwhile, Martínez-Almeida congratulated the club: “In such a difficult year for everyone, the fans who suffered the most, but were more joyful, more fun and more committed, you have made us happily ever after. Forza Atleti, thank you very much!”

The councilor thanked the players and coaching staff for this victory and dedicated this title “to those of us who in these cursed 15 months of pandemic have gone to the athletic amphitheater and have pushed from heaven.

Likewise, he has recognized the figure of the rojiblanco coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, for having “turned the history of this club. After ten years it can be said that there is a before and after of El Cholo and the values ​​that you have placed in this club and that they will transcend your legacy and will remain with us …

