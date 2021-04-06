What awaits us? circus, fantasy fights or real boxing?

In a previous video I spoke to you about the possibility of a united front of former champions, seeking to oppose the Canelo Alvarez model to manage boxing from the promotion. This video, the analysis is about the opposite possibility: that this simultaneous return of De la Hoya, Márquez, Barrera, Morales and Cotto is more of the same.

In other words, the success of the fights where the ‘A’ side sells the show and hires its rivals, is finally accepted as a profitable business that allows closing the door to profitable sport. Or perhaps, it is the conviction that the world of boxing must change its course and follow the line is that it seems to mark Triller or the brothers Logan and Jake Paul.

In that case, boxing would be seeing so subdued, as was seen that night when Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev had to wait lying down in their dressing rooms for the UFC card that at that time was being broadcast in the fight arena to end. .

Triller has prepared two great events that mix exhibitions, championship fights and musical shows for the end of May and the beginning of June, starting a month in which almost immediately and also in South Florida there will be an exhibition of Juan Manuel Márquez and Miguel Angel Cotto, while only a few weeks later it will be Oscar de la Hoya’s turn.

If we take into account that the trilogy of Juan Francisco Gallo Estrada and Román ‘Chocolatito’ González, was almost turned into a show by the WBC, it is an obligation to ask where we are going. The answer is in the comment and reflection of this unfiltered video.