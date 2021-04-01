What astrological sign is your ideal sexual partner?

If astrology allows you to know with which stars you will develop affinities, it can also guide you to find the best sexual chemistry. So what combinations allow you to experience the most voluptuous emotions at times? Find out now!

As you have seen, there are love or friendship compatibilities between some zodiac signs, but not exclusively! In astrology, certain favorable combinations can influence your sexual preferences, so you will quickly realize if you can develop a true intimate connection. In this way, you will quickly discover which signs are the most likely to have a relationship with peppers!

See also: The love compatibility between the signs: who would be your ideal partner?

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

In life, as in love, Aries doesn’t go four ways, and this is even more true when it comes to sex. With a nature as passionate as his, you need a partner with as much energy as him, such as Aries, Leo or Sagittarius. Since you are most comfortable in the heat of the moment, you need someone with a temperament as fiery as yours. There is no time for preliminaries, they will get straight to the point. Together, they have no taboos and will make your sex life a real adventure! With a Taurus or a Gemini, Aries will also have a lot of fun.

Taurus (April 21 – May 20)

Taurus wants to be seduced slowly while looking for the most delicious voluptuousness. Worried about keeping things sensual and slow, Taurus will happily spend the entire day having sex and enjoying this intimate connection. With a Pisces of a romantic nature, you can expect a lot of eye contact, tons of foreplay and caressing, as well as close and intimate positions. How about a Scorpion? This sign with an overflowing libido is sure to satisfy Taurus. Taurus can also fall under the spell of the fiery nature of fire signs, as long as they are not (too) unstable.

See also: The worst qualities of your personality according to your zodiac sign

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

Expressive, playful, and incredibly imaginative, Geminis love to be stimulated mentally and then physically. A sexting, a teasing joke and a hint of “dirty talk”, and here is a Gemini all turned on. For him, energy and verbal contact are more important than physical activity itself. Sagittarius, just as playful, is an excellent match for Gemini, as is Leo, who is very creative in the bedroom. Libra is also in the subtlety and elegance of their love games. As for Aquarius, he loves to have fun with him, because he also shares this taste for playful eroticism.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

For Cancer, proximity is essential in a relationship. Of course, he prefers long and sensual caresses to sex itself. Cuddles more than naughty, affectionate more than lovers, there is no relationship without love for this ne romantic! This intense, conscientious and possessive water sign focuses on a single partner, be it Capricorn, Taurus or Virgo, with whom it can perform very sensual activities. Shy at first, Cancer becomes cuddly and affectionate once he’s comfortable. Their sexual life is therefore compatible with that of Gemini, another platonic romantic, and with that of Pisces, for whom sex rhymes with love.

See also : Quiz: which zodiac sign will you end up marrying?

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

A true exhibitionist, Leo is as dramatic in bed as he is in life. You want to be stroked literally and physically, so if your partner compliments you as you wish, you can expect to be pampered in return. For him / her, sex is also a matter of performance, always overdoing it. Leo is the type of person who pulls out rose petals, champagne, and satin sheets to impress another. With an Aries or a Sagittarius, you share the same erotic desires and think that a fulfilling sexuality is an achievement. Scorpio, who is also thrill seeker, would enjoy a bit of intercourse with him. As for the air signs, they do not say no to a moment of passion démesuré!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Despite her fame as a zodiacal cornerstone, the Virgin is very meticulous when it comes to acting. She is a sweet, romantic and meticulous lover, a style that must be studied thoroughly and through the Kamasutra! Because even when it comes to pleasure, precision seems to be a must for this perfectionist. She is very enterprising and passionate when she feels fully confident with her partner. You can even become a dominatrix if you want. This well-hidden passion pleases the other earth signs, Capricorn and Taurus. With a Scorpio or a Cancer, you like to indulge in very sensual activities, allowing you to explore new practices and finally express your creativity.

See also: Earth signs: what your astrological element says about your personality

Escalas (September 23 – October 22)

Soft light, subtle eroticism, useful fantasy, duo ecstasy … This is the perfect combo to excite Libras properly. Indeed, this air sign places great importance on balance and beauty, making her an incredibly generous and impartial lover. Think of the other’s pleasure as much as your own. Flirty and adventurous, she loves to show off her assets as well as trying new practices with an Aquarius or a Gemini. Libra, a true adept of romantic seduction, does not like extravagance and prefers to share intimate moments with a Cancer or a Taurus who will delicately privilege sex. However, he does not say no to a little originality, but in moderation.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Mix sex and chili and you will have what you need in Scorpion! As a star sign who lives according to his instincts, the intensity and passion that devours him becomes more than evident when he finds a sexual chemistry with someone. If Scorpios tend to appear mysterious and impenetrable, they become a most uninhibited companion who easily indulges in debauchery. Fantasies, transgression, role-playing games, bondage will undoubtedly please Taurus and its overflowing sensuality, Pisces and its wild eroticism. As for Capricorn and Virgo, they seem to be seduced by the very idea of ​​getting out of the way of vanilla sex.

See also: These are the 3 most faithful zodiac signs in friendship

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

Daring and adventurous, Sagittarius always approaches new sensual experiences with open arms and appreciates above all when there is a touch of risk. In general, he has a very high sexual appetite, which leads him to multiply conquests or to live particularly intense relationships both emotionally and erotically. For him, sex represents a true playing field, ideal for expressing and releasing all his energy. Therefore, the other fire signs make pleasant lovers for Sagittarius, as they display a fiery vigor and spontaneity that belongs only to them. Aquarius and Gemini, who love to have fun in bed, will bring passion and inventiveness to Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

Thoughtful, pragmatic and concerned about the pleasure of the other, the Capricorn always seeks excellence in their sexual performance. And with years of experience, he has become a true strategist in bed and leads the dance like no one else. Furthermore, his ambitious nature leads him to abandon his shell to experiment, dominate and take control. Since Capricorn is more the one who sets the tone, he prefers a partner who lets him take the helm like Cancer, or other earth signs (Virgo and Taurus). For his part, Gemini, a curious lover in search of playful eroticism, would be tempted by a delicious intimacy with this sign.

See also: These 3 astrological signs are the most sincere of the zodiac …

Aquarius (January 21 – February 19)

No one can match Aquarius’ eccentricity in ALL areas. Innovative, quirky, and eager to experiment, this air sign is never afraid to try something different, be it a new type of sex toy, an original sex position, or a different sexual dynamic such as threesomes or swingers. That said, sex is not the most important thing for Aquarius. For him, sex is more of a game and a physical pleasure. Gemini loves to share moments of playful pleasure with Aquarius, because with him there is no room for boredom in the country! Plus, you will easily find your account with the fire signs and your all-consuming passion.

Fish (February 20 – March 20)