What are zombie cars: how many circulate in Spain

Zombie cars are still a problem in the Spanish car park. A report from Línea Directa puts figures on this problem.

April 13, 2021 (13:30 CET)

How many zombie cars circulate in Spain?

Surely you have already heard of those known as “zombie cars “: is about those vehicles that continue to move on the road, or that are parked on the street, and that do not have the mandatory insurance. A problem that concerns everyone and, especially, the owner of that vehicle, who could receive a fine of up to 3,000 euros for this reason.

The insurer Direct line has presented his latest study in this regard: “Zombie Vehicles: Cars without insurance in Spain. Problems and accidents (2010-2019) ”. Based on the findings of this report, in our country there are at least 2.65 million cars that do not have compulsory insurance, what represents 7.7 percent of the entire car fleet. In other words, almost 1 in 10 cars in our country does not have insurance.

By type of vehicle, passenger cars are the most numerous on the list with more than 1.8 million, followed by trucks and vans (0.4 million), motorcycles (0.3 million) and trailers (50,000). The largest number of zombie cars, according to the Línea Directa study, is located in areas with the highest concentration of tourism and second homes: Canary Islands, Balearic Islands and Catalonia lead this ranking; on the other side of the coin are Aragon, La Rioja and Castilla y León.

Zombie cars: problems and causes

The DGT ensures that nearly 130,000 fines are levied on uninsured vehicle owners each year or that, directly, circulate without it. The Línea Directa study also affirms that, in the last decade, there have been more than 300,000 accidents involving vehicles in compulsory insurance.

From the insurer they warn of the consequences that not only affect the owner, but the rest of the drivers: for example, claims resolutions are slower, there is “twice the chance of injury” and register a cost that can be double than conventional accidents cause.

The Línea Directa study points to various causes of the increase in this type of zombie vehicles: the aging of the car fleet, which already exceeds 12 years on average in Spain, the economic crisis and, in many cases, the lack of knowledge about compulsory insurance –Aside from the possible neglect of the owners– when the vehicle is parked without being used.

In the latter cases where the vehicle is not going to be used for a long period, the ideal is to temporarily leave the DGT, which also implies not leaving it parked on the street. If it is permanently canceled, there is an obligation to take the vehicle to a Authorized Treatment Center (CAT). But beware, because here another problem appears: many irregular scrapping, instead of making the definitive deregistration and taking the vehicle to the CAT, they temporarily or directly deregister it put it back into circulation or illegally export its parts, avoiding its decontamination in accordance with environmental criteria.