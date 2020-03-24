The AMC television channel announces the Spanish premiere of ‘From another place’, anthology series whose original title is ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’, for next Monday, April 13, at 10:10 p.m.

‘From another place’ It is created by Jason Segel and stars Segel himself alongside double-Oscar winner and Emmy winner Sally Field, Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant, multi-Grammy nominee Andre Benjamin, and trans actress Eve Lindley, whose stellar performance. Simone’s character is one of the series’ great discoveries.

Throughout ten episodes of its first season, ‘From another place’ Follow four ordinary, lonely people who feel that something is missing in their lives, without knowing exactly what. The destinies of this diverse quartet will cross by chance (or not), when stumbling upon a puzzle camouflaged in everyday life.

As they begin to accept the mysterious challenges posed by shipments from “Another Place”, they will discover that this puzzle has deeper roots than they imagined and will open their eyes to a world of magic and new possibilities.

Filmed on location in Philadelphia, this original series from AMC Studios features executive production by Scott Rudin, Garret Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich, Alethea Jones, the aforementioned Jason Segel and Mark Friedman (‘Wayward Pines’), who also exercises as showrunner of this first season.

And while we are here, mention that AMC has also announced this week that, due to the coronavirus crisis, the premiere of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’. Initially planned for this April 20, the premiere of this second spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’ It is now planned for the end of 2020, on a date to be specified.

