What are you waiting for? If you get vaccinated against COVID-19 in New York City they will pay you US $ 100

15 minutes. Starting this Friday, New York City will offer a $ 100 incentive to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a municipal facility. This was announced this Wednesday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The measure seeks to give a new push to the immunization campaign in the Big Apple, which right now touches the 10 million doses put. However, in recent weeks the pace has slowed.

According to the most recent official data, 54.4% of the population of New York (about 8.3 million people) is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The percentage rises to 65.5% if only adults are taken into account.

De Blasio, in a press conference, insisted that vaccines are the only way to guarantee the recovery of New York City. Too defended the importance of this type of economic incentives to encourage all citizens.

“In the vaccination centers run by the city, when you take the first dose (…) you will receive $ 100,” the mayor stressed when announcing this program, which will start on Friday.

Incentives

New York had previously offered numerous incentives of different types to promote vaccinations. They have included everything from $ 5 million prize drawings to free burgers and fries.

Delivering cash is also not new in the United States. It has been used by other cities to boost their vaccination campaigns, especially as a result of the slowdown that has been seen in recent months, once the people most interested in protecting themselves had already received their doses.

In recent days, New York and other towns and states have begun to issue orders for municipal employees to be vaccinated. If they refuse, they will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 tests due to the advance of the delta variant, which is causing infections to rise again.