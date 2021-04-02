I’m sure many of you will be taking advantage of the Easter weekend to play your favorite titles. Not all of us have had the luck to escape both days, but the server also plans to take advantage of the weekend to advance some games that I have not yet finished, and to continue with others that I have just started.

As always, I get wet first. In my case, this weekend I am going to divide the time between Diablo II Lord of Destruction, The Classic, Guild Wars 2 and Outriders. I’m just going to play the first one for a few minutes, just long enough to pay a visit to “The Countess” at hell level, to see if the flute plays and drops a nice rune.

In the case of Guild Wars 2, I will be doing the most important daily challenges, especially the world versus world ones, which I am accumulating little things to do. a second legendary weapon And I need another “Gift of Battle,” but I don’t think I’ll spend more than an hour on it. Most of the time it will therefore go to Outriders, a game that I started just yesterday and that, to be honest, I am really liking it.

Playing classics: One of my great passions

Many times, when I have those dead moments in which it does not always compensate me, for a matter of time, to set myself with a mission, event or objective, I also end up spending a few minutes playing classic titles that marked me between the 80s and 90s. One of the consoles that I use the most for this is the Neo Geo Mini, although I also take some time to classic Mega Drive, Super Nintendo and Nintendo, all in Classic version Mini.

On PC, the classic that I usually replay the most, even single levels for the mere release of «adrenaline», is Ultimate DOOMespecially in the first and third act, which are my favorites. Blood, in its enhanced edition that arrived at Good Old Games, is also another fixture in my library of retro games, and one of my favorites within the first-person shooter genre.

Now it’s your turn, what are you going to play this weekend? We read each other in the comments.