What are variants of interest, variants of concern, and variants of high consequence?

03/29/2021 at 11:20 AM CEST

The appearance of new mutations is the key to the spectacular success of SARS-CoV-2.

For thousands of years this coronavirus was dedicated to reproduce in animal species such as pangolins and fruit bats. We did not even know of its existence. But just over a year ago, a new mutation allowed it to start infecting humans.

The first strain of SARS-CoV-2 that began to massively infect humans was that of Wuhan. After unleashing a devastating first wave worldwide, various epidemiological and public health measures (tests, trackers, quarantines, hygiene, social distancing, masks, etc.) managed to reduce its incidence. But coronavirus evolved extremely fast through new mutations that turned out to be much more effective in their transmission, managing to unleash new waves. The coronavirus mutants, like those that originated the famous British, Brazilian or South African strains, they began to achieve notoriety.

Now we continue to face the start of new waves with the added concern of what the new variants of the coronavirus will do such as the strain “double mutant & rdquor; from India.

It is not for less. Today mass vaccination is the great hope of many countries that failed to manage the pandemic well to regain normalcy. But more and more experts are considering that the appearance of new mutants capable of escaping vaccines it could destroy a good part of our hopes.

The huge threat of new variants

There are worrying signs that something like this could happen. For example, in the Brazilian state of Manaus: After reaching a percentage of infected during the first wave so high that it suggested that they had already achieved herd immunity, the new mutant strains unleashed a new wave, infecting even many people who had already passed the disease.

The key to the problem is that SARS-CoV-2 continues to change through mutations. A new variant has one or more new mutations that differentiate it from previous variants that remain in circulation.

Mutations occur due to random errors while the virus replicates its genome inside our cells.

This chance makes the vast majority of these new mutations are harmful to the virus itself. They work worse than the original ones from which they are derived and the ‘new’ virus is less infectious. So in no time these inefficient mutations die out. It is natural selection. In just over a year, millions of these mutations have appeared in the SARS-CoV-2 population. Almost all of them have gone extinct without ever being detected by science, although tens of thousands of these new mutants are recorded in coronavirus sequencing databases.

But since the population of SARS-CoV-2 is so large (remember that a single infected by Covid-19 produces billions of viruses), sometimes some of these mutations will make the coronavirus work better.

The equations of population genetics show that only new mutant strains with significantly higher infectivity are likely to remain long in populations. Then the frequency of these mutants can be significantly increased.

Variants of interest (VOI)

They are called variants of interest or VOI for its abbreviation in English.

The variants of interest almost always have mutations that cause changes in the binding site of the virus to the receptor in human cells. These mutations affect the efficiency of transmission, making them more infective than the original strains from which they are derived. Antibodies often neutralize them worse and lead to a more severe disease that responds worse to treatments. They can be more difficult to diagnose. They also reduce the effectiveness of vaccines to some extent.

Examples of these variants of interest are the strain 20C that appeared in New York in November 2020 and was responsible for the high incidence of Covid-19 in this city.

Wave 20J strain that appeared in Brazil in April 2020 causing a good part of the cases registered there.

Both strains spread faster than previous ones and to be able to control them requires taking more drastic measures. Many of these variants of interest have the D614G mutation, which appears to have originated at the beginning of the pandemic in Europe. Viruses with this mutation spread faster than those without it.

Variants of concern (VOC)

Even worse are the mutant strains known as Variants of Concern or VOCs for short.

These variants are much more infective. They produce more severe cases of the disease. They reduce the effectiveness of treatments. They generate higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths. In addition, they have a significant reduction in the effectiveness with which antibodies neutralize them. they reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and are capable of re-infecting people who suffered from the disease with other variants.

Some of these variants of concern are the 20l / 501Y.V1 variant, originated in the UK and 20l / 501Y.V3 variant that appeared in Japan and Brazil.

These variants are around 50% more infective and significantly more serious.

Other strains of this group are the South African strain 20H / 501.V2, as well as the Californian strain 20C / S: 452R which is 20% more infectious and reduces the effectiveness of vaccines.

High consequence variants (VOHC)

The most terrifying effect that the new mutations can cause is to give rise to variants of great consequence or VOHC for its acronym in English. So far we have been lucky and none of these variants have yet been produced, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that this type of SARS-CoV-2 variants could originate at any time.

Its consequences would be disastrous, since a huge number of vaccinated and people who suffered the disease could be re-infected. These strains would also be more resistant to hospital treatments. They could be more infective and cause higher mortality.

The appearance of these strains would be equivalent to starting over.

We are not doing well

No. We are not doing well at all. Our goal should be to prevent VOHC variants from appearing. And since mutations occur randomly, we know that the greater the number of people infected by Covid-19, the more likely we are that mutants capable of producing variants of great consequence appear.

We have made the mistake of relaxing the measures when we reach contagion rates of less than 100 infected per 100,000 inhabitants. By strictly applying tracking and confinement protocols, we could have won the game against the coronavirus, as many countries did.

Supposedly we decided to combine health and economy. But with infection rates greater than 5 infected per 100,000 inhabitants, the risk of variants with major consequences is very high. Perhaps those who claim to protect our economy should consider whether it is worth risking that the appearance of a variant with great consequences will put us back in the same situation as a year ago.

Right now we could be heading headlong into disaster.