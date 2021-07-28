What are they, who do they affect, and how to treat eating disorders

What are the symptoms that warn about eating disorders? 5:31

(CNN Spanish) – They do not distinguish between ages, gender, social classes or nationalities. Eating disorders are a silent disease that affects millions around the world and has deadly consequences. And beyond the fact that they are directly related to eating, they actually express a mental health disorder that is also closely related to genetic and environmental issues of those who suffer from it.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH), the most common eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating.

Each of these eating disorders have different characteristics, but all respond to complex problems and a combination of “biological, emotional, psychological, interpersonal and social factors”, according to the National Association of Eating Disorders of the United States (NEDA , for its acronym in English)

Anorexia nervosa

Anorexia nervosa is characterized by self-starvation, that is, a person’s refusal to eat food, which causes excessive weight loss, according to NEDA.

The NIH, meanwhile, explains that those with anorexia nervosa can “see themselves overweight, even when they are dangerously underweight.” That’s why they repeatedly weigh themselves, exercise excessively, and even use laxatives to help them lose weight.

This type of disorder has the highest death rate of all mental disorders, according to the NIH. “While many people who suffer from it die of starvation, others commit suicide.”

According to Dr. Elmer Huerta, an expert in Public Health and a contributor to CNN en Español, 85% who suffer from anorexia nervosa are people under 50 years of age.

Huerta also explains that this type of eating disorder “is very common in adolescents, who still do not have a solidly formed personality, they still think a lot about peer pressure, what they will tell them. More if there are genetic issues, environmental issues ”.

“Those who have a genetic influence, who inherit a greater vulnerability, will manifest anorexia in any environment. But for the majority of individuals who suffer from it, the incidence increases with the state of economic development, of the media, that is, how aware are individuals of global culture “, explained Dr. Ovidio Bermúdez, specialist in adolescent medicine and former president of the National Association for Eating Disorders in the United States, to CNN’s Dr. Marisa Azaret in 2019.

“In general, we are talking about diseases that occur mainly in developed countries,” he added.

Bulimia nervosa

Unlike anorexia nervosa, people with bulimia experience periods of heavy bingeing that is followed by purges. In general, according to NEDA, these purges are done secretly.

Purges can be through self-induced vomiting, consuming excessively laxatives and diet pills, diuretics, fasting, or excessive exercise.

People with bulimia may be “slightly underweight, normal weight, or overweight, says NEDA.

The NIH mentions a number of consequences of such behavior such as chronic inflammation and sore throat; swollen salivary glands in the neck and jaw area and worn tooth enamel and increasingly sensitive and decayed teeth as a result of exposure to stomach acid.

Intestinal irritation can also occur due to abuse of laxatives; severe dehydration; and too low or too high levels of sodium, calcium, potassium, and other minerals, which can lead to stroke or heart attack.

Binge eating disorder

People with this type of disorder lose control of their eating, explains the NIH.

Although periods of binge eating are not followed by purges, as in bulimia, there are fasting or repetitive dieting, and people are overweight or obese. According to the NIH, it is the most common eating disorder in the United States.

Common symptoms include eating unusually large amounts of food in a specific period of time; eat even when the person is satiated or not hungry; and eat fast during binge episodes.

Many of the people with this type of eating disorder eat in secret to avoid embarrassment.

Those affected by eating disorders

The US National Institute of Mental Health states that while disorders appear most often during adolescence or early adulthood, they can also develop during childhood or later in life.

In addition, they do not distinguish racial origins and affects both sexes, although the number of cases is higher in women than in men.

“Researchers are finding that eating disorders claim to be the result of the interaction of genetic, biological, behavioral, psychological and social factors,” says the NIH.

“Although eating disorders can start with concerns about food and weight, they are much more than just food. People with eating disorders use food and food control as an attempt to compensate for feelings and emotions that are otherwise seen as unbearable, ”warns NEDA.

Among the psychological factors that can cause eating disorders, the association points out “low self-esteem, feelings of inadequacy or lack of control of life; depression, anger or loneliness.”

Regarding interpersonal factors, there are “problematic family and personal relationships; difficulties expressing feelings and emotions.” Also, a history of bullying and physical or sexual abuse.

Eating disorders can also appear due to factors that have to do with people’s social environment, such as pressure to be thin, to have a “perfect body”, very specific definitions of beauty and even cultural norms that place special value on certain physical condition.

Even the high demand related to a sport or an activity can lead to eating disorders, according to Miguel Casares, an Argentine nutritionist.

“20% of elite athletes have some disorder in their eating behavior. It becomes a risk factor when the aesthetic component is decisive in sports performance. Dancers, discipline by weight categories such as wrestling, jockeys, runners ”, he points out.

How Eating Disorders Are Treated

It is imperative that those who assume they have an eating disorder seek treatment early. In addition to medical complications, many of the cases lead to suicides.

That is why there are different types of therapies that are adjusted to individual needs. In addition to medical care and nutritional counseling, eating disorders are treated with psychotherapies and also with medications.

Psychotherapies can be individual, group or family. In the case of anorexia nervosa, family therapy, called the Maudsley approach, in which parents take responsibility for feeding their child, are very effective, according to the NIH.

While to reduce or eliminate binges and purges, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is used, which “helps a person learn to identify distorted or useless thought patterns and to recognize and change inaccurate beliefs,” according to the site. institute website.

In the case of medications, antidepressants, antipsychotics or mood stabilizers are generally used

Where to seek help

Most countries have official helplines for those with eating disorders and there are also associations that deal with these problems.

United States

National Association on Eating Disorders: https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org

Phone: 1-800-931-2237. They also have a confidential chat to help.

You can also call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255 in Spanish; 1-888-628-9454 in English.

Argentina

Association for the Fight Against Bulimia and Anorexia (ALUBA) is a non-profit association that has been a leader in the treatment of eating disorders for over 25 years. It has a toll-free line (0-800-22-25822) and can also be contacted on the web. http://www.aluba.org.ar/contacto

Colombia

The Colombian Institute of Family Welfare provides information on the disease. It has a free line that is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year (018000 91 80 80). In addition, the Colombian government enabled line 192 that provides assistance and guidance for professionals.

Mexico

The Mexican Institute of Social Security has a toll-free line (800 623 2323), from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

In addition, they have attention through a chat, an email and social networks. www.imss.gob.mx/contacto

Suicide help lines in Spain and Latin America

ARGENTINA

Suicide Prevention Line – Suicide Help Online

PHONE: (54-11) 5275-1135 or 135 from Buenos Aires and GBA

Let’s talk about everything

Email: contacto@hablemosdetodo.gob.ar

BOLIVIA

Hope phone

La Paz: 2248486

BRAZIL

Valorização da Vida Center, CVV

Phone: 188

Chat: (help by chat)

Email: atendimento@cvv.org.br

CHILI

Hope phone

Phone: 005642221200

Everything improves, help by email or chat

COLOMBIA

Hope phone

Barranquilla: (00 57 5) 372 27 27

Bogota: (57-1) 323 24 25

Medellin: (00 57 4) 284 66 00

San Juan de Pasto: 3016326701

COSTA RICA

Hope phone

Email: telefonodelaesperanzacr@gmail.com

ECUADOR

Hope phone

Quito: (593) 2 6000477 – 2923327

SPAIN

Hope phone: 717 003 717

HONDURAS

Hope phone

San Pedro Sula: (00 504) 2558 08 08

MEXICO

Instituto Hispanoamericano de Suicidologia, AC

Phone: +5255 46313300

Email: info@suicidiologia.com.mx

PERU

Sentido (Peruvian Center for Suicidology and Suicide Prevention)

Phone: 01 498 2711

Hope phone

Lima: (00 51 1) 273 8026

PUERTO RICO

PAS Line (First Psychosocial Help)

Phone: 1-800-981-0023

URUGUAY

Last resource

Phone: 0800-Vive (8483)

VENEZUELA

Hope phone

Valencia: 0241-8433308

National: 0-800-PSIQUE