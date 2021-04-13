What are they, what are they for and best models

Surely on more than one occasion you have seen inside the vehicle a strange device attached to the front glass with what appears to be a camera. What exactly? What is it for? Are they recording me?

Discover all the secrets of these peculiar devices called dash cam, an accessory that has saved many users from more than one trouble.

What is a Dash Cam?

Dash Cam. Photo: amazon.com.mx

These devices with smart cameras intended to be placed on the dash of the car. Thanks to the software they include, they are able to activate intelligent functions with which detect traffic and circulation that we have in front of us, making in most cases, temporary recordings that we can review later.

Chances are, you’ve seen tons of viral car accident videos recorded at the right time. How is it possible that they were always recording at the time of the accident? That’s where dash cams come in.

What are the recordings for?

In many countries, the use of this type of camera is used to present video evidence of a possible accident, where the owner of the camera could prove that it was not the cause of the incident. It is important to mention that this type of test is not accepted in all countries or by all insurance companies, but in the United States or Russia, it is quite common to see them in operation.

Normally, these devices record videos in a loop with a constant duration, so that you always have a video saved from the last minutes (duration depending on the model). The interesting thing is that some versions are capable of detecting collisions, thus avoiding restarting the recording to continue recording what happens on the road after an alleged accident. So we will have everything saved without having to interact with the camera.

How to choose the best Dash Cam?

When choosing one model or another you should take into account a series of important factors, such as the following:

Read more

the resolution of the camera,

the presence of technology HDR (with which you can see images more clearly in bright light or coming out of tunnels),

night vision,

capacity of storage Of video

angle view of the camera.

All these aspects could improve the experience of using the device, so you should take them into account when choosing one dash cam or another. These are some of the models that you should pay attention to:

Crosstour 1080P

Crosstour Dash Cam. Photo: amazon.com.mx

It is the best-selling model in Amazon Mexico and offers a resolution of 1080p with 170 degree viewing angle with which you can see up to four lanes and a 3-inch screen to review and control what is happening. It has night vision and wide dynamic range to improve the image against reflections and backlights.

Pyle Dash Cam Rearview Mirror

Pyle Dash Cam. Photo: amazon.com.mx

One of the most curious and discreet models that we have found. It is a dash cam built into a rear view mirror. In this way, we will not have any object in view on the board, so it will be a very discreet camera and will remain practically hidden. In addition to offering 1080p resolution, it has a front camera with which to record the interior of the vehicle.

Anytek Dash Cam

Anytek Dash Cam. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This dash cam is characterized by including a generous 4 inch screen with which to see everything more clearly. The screen is used to activate or deactivate the recording at specific moments, review the recorded videos or make adjustments to the system, so possibly these 4 inches are very comfortable for some users. It records in 1080p, offers 170 degrees of vision, night vision and most of the functions that we can find in other models.

Garmin Dash Cam 56

Garmin Dash Cam 56. Photo: amazon.com.mx

It is possibly one of the most complete dash cam that you can find on the market, and in addition to the warranty offered by the manufacturer itself, we are dealing with a very well-built model with well-thought-out functionalities. It is a small camera that closely resembles a GoPro, and although it has a screen, we can link it to our cell phone to manage everything.

It has integrated GPS to geolocate routes, includes voice control so we don’t have to look away from the road, and it even monitors our driving to send us alerts about radars, or times when we deviate from the lane.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | This is how a man avoided being kidnapped in Mexico