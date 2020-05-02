There is a lot of information revolving around Cookies. Practically all current web pages display a notice about their cookie policy and as little as we inform ourselves about the security measures of Safari we will also end up reading about cookies. But do we know what cookies are?

What are cookies

Let’s start with your name. Cookies, which we can translate as “cookies”, have their terminological origin in 1979, when the C standard library referenced Magic Cookies. These Magic Cookies are pieces of information that are exchanged between two apps and apparently lack an explicit meaning.

Let’s explain it with an analogy. We can understand the cookie as a ticket. In a play, for example, the tickets are sold and, in exchange for the payment of money, a paper ticket is delivered. The characteristics of this ticket: its shape, color, size, design or information printed on it are, in themselves, irrelevant, the important thing is that when we deliver it to the doors of the function, the employee in charge of it recognizes it as a ticket. valid. Cookies have this same quality, the importance of a cookie is that they are unique.

What are cookies for?

Cookies serve several purposes on the web, the main one being to allow us to log into the different services. But there are other functions that depend on cookies, such as seeing the wikipedia in Spanish and not in German, or that when we visit a certain page we always see it with the dark mode activated.

Another use of cookies, use for which, incidentally, they were not initially designed, is the tracking our browsing habits. Hence, mainly, cookies have acquired a somewhat peculiar reputation. We will talk about that shortly.

How cookies work

Let’s imagine that we are the speakers at a great convention. After our brilliant talk there will be a question and answer session and we want to be able to answer in a personalized way and using the name of the person asking us. One option is that we remember all the faces and all the names of the participants, another option is that we use cookies. Let’s do it like this: when convention participants first register at the entrance let’s give them a little card with a number, the number will be random and unique for each participant. Along with the delivery of the number to our participants, we note in our notebook the correlation between the number delivered, the name of the person and other personal details.

Well, we already have cookies delivered to browsers, I say to our participants. When the question and answer time begins, we ask our users to indicate the number of their cookie (card), in addition to the question. While we hear the question let’s make a quick search in our notebook to find that cookie number and then we answer the question using the information we have written down.

Web pages do exactly the same. In the example we just saw we would be the website and the participants of the convention would be the visitors. When we visit a website, it assigns us a cookie-shaped random identifier, next to that identifier, in your records, write down, for example, our language preferences. The next time we visit the web, the browser, for example Safari, will deliver the identifier and the browser will say: “ah, this visitor wanted my page in Spanish.”

More uses and misuses of cookies

As we can see, cookies are, as far as we have spoken, a totally positive and very interesting mechanism for the web. So why have they earned a certain bad reputation?

Before going into this topic, let’s go back to the example of our convention. In the example, we are the ones who take care of distributing the cookies, but what if we had ordered it from a third party? Well, in principle, well, but if we suppose that this third party is specialized in this service, it will mean that will serve more people, that is to say to more conventions. In this case the situation changes.

People at our convention receive a ticket, but this ticket is also valid at other conventions that take place over a week in the same city. With this valid ticket, the third-party company is able to know which conferences has a specific cookie (person) attended And from there, you can, for example, create profiles for advertising. There we have the misuse of cookies. Let’s see it with a practical example.

Lots of internet pages have the Facebook “like” button where we see the faces of other people who like the page. The issue is that this button is linked to a cookie, that is, the first time we open a website that has this “Like”, Facebook (third-party company) saves a cookie in our browser. When, subsequently, we visit pages with this “Like”, Facebook reads our cookie and you can know what conferences we have attended, what pages we have visited. The cookie, look what a coincidence, is the same one used to log in to Facebook, closing the circle and revealing to the social network who we really are.

Google, with the cookies that its advertising services deposit, which are also present in more than 90% of the web pages of the network, it achieves exactly the same effect. And you will say, “oh, I don’t have a Google or Facebook account”, because it doesn’t matter, the tracking happens exactly the same.

In all this, it is important to differentiate between cookies on the page we visit and third-party cookies. The cookies that the page itself gives us are only available on the website that we visit, while third-party cookies cover almost the entire internet.

What can we do about it

What can we do? A lot, in fact if we use Safari and our device uses iOS / iPadOS 13.4 or macOS 10.15.4 third-party cookies are automatically blocked. Other options are to use specific apps to block cookies or configure our browser to not accept them.

Another option is periodically clear the history of our browsers, because with this all the cookies that the pages, and the services of third parties, have been saving in our browser are eliminated. Remember that to delete the history on our iPhone or iPad we will go to Settings> Safari> Delete history and data from websites. On our Mac we will do it from the Safari menu> Clear History> All History> Clear History.

In the end, the most important thing to be clear about is that cookies themselves are not bad, on the contrary, but as with too many things, they can be used, at least, doubtful.