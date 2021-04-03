what are they and the best models

Listen to your favorite music in a different way with these unique and innovative headphones.

Traditional earbuds or headband headphones have direct contact with the ear to emit sound with good quality and not interfere with outside noise. For change everything preset The bone conduction headphones arrive that, surprise, perform the same function – emit sound – leaving the ear free.

These innovative headphones are a great option for those who play sports outdoors, as they can listen to music and podcasts without isolating themselves from what is happening around them. And we are going to dedicate this guide to them, to bone conduction headphones, to explain how they work and what they are the best models you can buy actually.

How Bone Conduction Headphones Work

Bone conduction headphones are placed over the cheeks and work emitting vibrations to the bones hammer, anvil and stapes, of the middle ear, which are in charge of amplifying and carry that sound to the cochlea of ​​the inner ear. In this way, this type of headset does not require the intervention of the external ear or the eardrum, which do intervene in the process of traditional headphones.

What advantage does this have? First, that bone conduction headphones can be used by people with damaged eardrums. In addition, they do not represent a danger for this membrane, as it happens with internal headphones when the sound is reproduced at an excessively high volume.

On the other hand, bone conduction headphones are a good option for those who perform outdoor sport, since leaving the outer ear free allows them listen to the sounds around you and be attentive to what is happening around you.

The “freedom” of the outer ear entails a disadvantage when using these very special headphones, and that is that sound quality is not that outstanding like earbud or headband headphones, they are not focused on delivering high fidelity. When sound is input from outside, users will not be able to hear the audio as clearly as with the other headphones, which isolate themselves much better from external noise.

In conclusion, bone conduction headphones work by emitting vibrations to the bones of the middle ear that reach the inner ear, an interesting alternative for people with damaged eardrums and athletes.

Best bone conduction headphones you can buy

When analyzing the market for bone conduction headphones, we see that there are not many models to choose from. The most prominent manufacturer is AfterShokz, which places several of its models among the best bone conduction models you can buy.

AfterShokz Aeropex

The AfterShokz Aeropex headphones, with bone conduction technology, have a 30º inclination of the transducers that allows them to emit a few deeper bass and a higher volume.

They are perfect for sports, as they weigh just 26 grams and IP67 resistance to water and dust. In terms of autonomy, another of the most important aspects of wireless headphones, the Aeropex can play music for about 8 hours.

Know more: AfterShokz Aeropex

AfterShokz OpenMove

Another quality AfterShokz model is OpenMove, a bone conduction headphones with an ergonomic design that adapts to each user and weighing only 29 grams. The Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a fast and stable connection with the smartphone, as well as having a battery that allows about 6 hours of use. Charging these headphones with USB-C port takes about 2 hours.

Know more: AfterShokz OpenMove

AfterShokz Trekz Air

Gray, red and blue are the colors in which the AfterShokz Trekz Air headphones are available, which allow you to listen to music and the sound of the outside at the same time. Have Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to other devices, resistance IP55 sweat and light rain and 6 hour battery, either for music or calls, as they also integrate a dual microphone.

Know more: Aftershokz Trekz Air

AfterShokz Xtrainerz

At the advanced level are the AfterShokz Xtrainerz bone conduction headphones, which can be used when running, swimming, cycling or just walking. Specifically, they are designed specifically for swimming, well they have resistance IP68 and they are compatible with the use of the swimming cap, goggles and caps.

Thanks to a specific equalization, these Xtrainerz headphones offer powerful bass and a good sound under water. You can train with them without worrying about the load, as they have a battery that can hold a few 8 hours of continuous playback.

Know more: AfterShokz Xtrainerz

Vidonn F1

A more accessible bone conduction headphones are these Vidonn F1, with Bluetooth 5.0 to offer a good connection with the smartphone. They are a good option to listen to music while doing sports, as they hold well to the head and have resistance IP55 to light rain and sweat. Your battery lasts about 6 hours of playback and requires about 2 hours of charging.

Know more: Vidonn F1

