what are they and how to use them on your Xiaomi mobile

So you can have the Mimojis on your Xiaomi mobile: create your own animated emojis easily and in a few steps.

The memojis and animojis They were a trend for years, ever since Apple introduced them to its iPhone X and later models. Since that time, more and more brands have tried copy success of these animated emojis with their own alternatives, being that of Xiaomi, the Mimojis, one of the most popular alternatives –and controversial due to its great resemblance to Apple’s Animojis–.

If you have a Xiaomi mobile, you can create your own Mimojis easily. We are going to explain how you can do it, whatever the model of device you use.

What are Mimojis?

Xiaomi first introduced the Mimojis with their Mi CC9 released in 2019. However, since their launch they have remained as a unique feature of models sold in China.

Broadly speaking, it is a Xiaomi mobile application that uses the front camera of the mobile in order to record the movements of our face, and translate them into a animated 3D emoji, which responds to such movements.

The app also allows create ten second video recordings, change the tone of voice or quickly share our Mimojis with other people through messaging apps or social networks.

How to create a Memoji of your face to use as an avatar on WhatsApp

How to have Mimojis on any Xiaomi mobile

As I said, the Mimojis create function remains exclusive to Xiaomi mobile models sold in China. But since Xiaomi has packed its function into a app, it is possible to install it in any other terminal of the company.

To do this, of course, first it is necessary to allow the installation of apps from unknown sources, so that it is possible to install the app that is going to be downloaded. Then, you just have to get said application from the Google Drive folder that we link under these lines.

With the application already installed, you just have to accept camera and storage access permissions. Then just point the front camera at your face and you will see how the emoji starts reacting based on the movements of your face.

If you want you can also select any of the other emojis available at the bottom, or swipe left and right to see even more emojis.

Then to record a clip with your Mimoji, you only have to press the red button at the bottom. To stop recording before the maximum ten seconds, you just have to touch the button again.

Lastly, you just have to customize your Mimoji. You can choose the tone of voice between “Original”, “Male” and “Female”, and download it in gallery or share the Mimoji directly from the application.

Related topics: Applications, Xiaomi

