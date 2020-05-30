Traditionally a bargaining chip, parliamentary amendments remain important in the political game, especially in election years. Although parliamentarians have been strengthened in recent rule changes, the amendments are still used as a bargaining tool by presidents.

In the chain of parliamentary amendments besides the deputies and senators, there is the federal government that performs the allocation of resources and the municipalities and states, recipients of the money that is transformed into local investments and, eventually, an electoral platform.

Even President Jair Bolsonaro, who was elected with a speech against the “old politics”, used the parliamentary amendments in negotiations. Just in the week of the vote on the pension reform, for example, Bolsonaro released R $ 1.13 billion in amendments published in extraordinary editions of the Federal Official Gazette.

Throughout 2019, the first year of his mandate, Bolsonaro spent R $ 5.7 billion in parliamentary amendments, a record amount compared to previous presidents.

For the 2020 Budget, each of the 513 deputies and 81 senators was able to propose up to R $ 15.9 million in amendments individual.

What is a parliamentary amendment and how does it work?

Parliamentary amendments are resources of Public budget whose allocation is indicated by state deputies, federal deputies and senators. They receive this name because they are carried out through amendments to the project of Budget state or federal, which is voted annually by parliamentarians for the following year.

As provided by the Federal Constitution, it is the function of congressmen to legislate on budget guidelines and the Budget Yearly. In other words, at the federal level, it is the deputies and senators who must indicate, analyzing the proposal of the Executive branch, how the Union should spend public resources.

At the state level, the same task falls to state deputies. The allocation of resources is defined by means of a law approved by the Legislature, which is “amended” by parliamentarians. Each politician usually directs money to the cities or regions of interest, where they are their electoral bases.

In theory, the parliamentary amendments they aim at a better distribution of public resources, since legislators are closer than the Executive to their strongholds and are better aware of the specific needs of each region.

What are the types of parliamentary amendments?

In the case of federal resources, there are four types of amendments made to Budget:

Individual amendment: authored by each deputy or senator

Bench seam: collective, authored by state or regional benches

Commission amendment: conference, presented by technical committees of the Chamber and the Senate

Rapporteur’s amendment: indicated directly by the project rapporteur

What is the tax amendment?

Of the four types of amendment, two are mandatory for the Executive branch: individual and bench. Thus, they are called “imposing amendments”.

At individual amendments became mandatory in 2015, after the approval of a PEC in Congress. Until then, the government was not required to carry out amendments, and their payment was used as a bargaining chip with parliamentarians. In June 2019, Congress again approved a new PEC, this time making the execution of bench splices.

In practice, parliamentarians were strengthened, as they ensured greater control over the Budget and have a minimum quota of amendments to be performed annually. On the other hand, the federal government’s bargaining power has decreased, although it can still determine the pace of release of amendments throughout the year.

The law imposes limits on the total value of imposing amendments in the hands of congressmen. According to article 165 of the Constitution, the individual amendments “will be approved within the limit of 1.2% of the current net revenue foreseen in the project sent by the Executive Branch”. The text determines that half of this amount will be allocated to health actions and services. The bench splices can reach up to 1% of current net revenue.

The discussion of Budget imposing generated a crisis between Congress and President Bolsonaro at the beginning of the year, when parliamentarians approved a text that, in practice, made the execution of commission amendments and the rapporteurship.

In the midst of the impasse, a speech by the chief minister of the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno, leaked in a transmission, generating strong reactions. The general accused deputies and senators of “blackmail”: “We can’t accept these guys blackmailing us all the time. Fuck you.”

After weeks of negotiation, Congress stepped back and took control of about half the amount originally forecast.

Can amendments influence municipal elections 2020?

Sending amendments its bases is an important political instrument for deputies and senators who, in a year of municipal elections, may benefit mayors allies with important resources in a context of crisis. The money, which can be converted into works or acquisitions, turns into visibility for both parties and can generate electoral advantages.

