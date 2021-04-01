What are the worst foods to maximize the effectiveness of vaccines

Photo: Caleb Oquendo / Pexels

A healthy diet is important for the proper functioning of the immune system, says the World Health Organization. There are some foods you may want to avoid to give the vaccine a better chance of being effective.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have a list of foods to avoid prior to the COVID-19 vaccine, previous research notes that the main obstacle to the effectiveness of vaccines is obesity.

A short-term change prior to vaccination can have a positive effect on the body. So that eliminate foods the kinds of foods that negatively affect the immune system and giving preference to a healthy diet can give the vaccine a better chance of effectiveness.

Worst foods to avoid to maximize vaccine effectiveness

1. Highly processed foods

The Harvard School of Public Health notes that diets that are limited in variety and low in nutrients, such as those consisting mainly of ultra-processed foods and they lack minimally processed foods, they can negatively affect a healthy immune system.

Highly processed or ultra-processed foods tend to be low in fiber and nutrients, but with high amounts of added sugar and sodium, as well as unhealthy fats, additives, artificial colors and flavors.

Examples of ultra-processed foods are: sugary drinks, deli meats or deli meats, potato chips, sugary cereals, and mass-produced industrial baked goods.

2. Fast food

Fast food is often highly processed and full of added sugars, fats, and salt.

A diet rich in refined sugar, red meat, and low in fruits and vegetables can promote disturbances in healthy intestinal microorganisms, results in a chronic inflammation of the intestine and associated suppressed immunity.

3. Alcohol

The World Health Organization recommends avoiding alcohol consumption. He points out that it is a substance that not only alters the mind and produces dependence, but also weakens the immune system, which can undermine your body’s ability to cope with infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Alcohol also makes certain medications less effective, while increasing the potency and toxicity of others.

3. Sugary drinks

Eating or drinking too much sugar slows down the cells of the immune system that attack bacteria. This effect lasts at least a few hours after ingesting a couple of sugary drinks, explains the medical journal WebMD.

Sugary drinks are not just any drink with added sugar or other sweeteners. This includes sodas, tonics, fruit punch, lemonades, sweetened powdered drinks, as well as sports drinks and energy drinks.

4. Energy drinks

Energy drinks have as much sugar as soda. They are a combination of high doses of sugar, stimulants, preservatives and artificial substances that may have negative effects on your body.

The Harvard School of Public Health recommends a balanced diet with whole fruits, vegetables, lean protein, whole grains, and plenty of water. They point out that in addition to healthy eating, being physically active, managing stress and getting enough sleep are fundamental actions to keep our immune system strengthened.

