What are the worst foods that damage your gut microbiota?



Processed foods like white bread affect a beneficial microbiota.

What we eat can influence the composition and functions of the microbiota. While some foods contribute more bacteria that fight inflammation, on the opposite side, others foods would be favoring intestinal microbes that are pro-inflammatory.

The microbiota can contribute to metabolic health, works on the synthesis of nutrients, stimulates the immune system and brain function is also linked.

In the healthy body, beneficial microbes coexist with potentially harmful microbes, symbiotic microbiota and pathogenic microbiota. Most are beneficial microorganisms and to a lesser extent disease-promoting microorganisms.

A new study conducted in the United States and the United Kingdom reveals that a diet rich in plant and animal foods that are fresh and rich in nutrients such as vegetables, nuts, whole yogurt, shellfish, fish, and eggs contributes to the presence of beneficial intestinal microorganisms.

According to Gut Microbiota and Health, these beneficial intestinal microorganisms are associated with less fat around internal organs and lower blood glucose levels, cholesterol and inflammation, factors involved in cardiovascular health.

Worst foods for the microbiota

According to the study published in Nature Medic, a high intake of processed foods favors pro-inflammatory microorganisms.

Sugary drinks, processed breakfast cereals, bread, pasta, white rice, and processed meats are part of the foods that promote a greater abundance of Gut microbes associated with obesity, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes.

A diet that benefits harmful microorganisms leads to an alteration in the balance in the microbiome. Dysbiosis occurs and the body may be more prone to illness.

Beneficial microbes prevent overgrowth of disease-promoting bacteria by competing for nutrients and a place on the membranes of the gut.

Diet is the number one factor that can alter the balance in the gut microbiome, Dr. Emeran Mayer, a professor at the University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine, told Health Day.

Mayer recommends a primarily plant-based diet. “Diet is the way to go, rather than taking probiotic supplements … You can’t eat a bad diet and then take a probiotic”.

The Harvard School of Public Health notes that in addition to certain diets, there are other factors that alter the balance of the microbiota. It can be affected by infectious diseases, long-term use of antibiotics, or other drugs that destroy bacteria.

