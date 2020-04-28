If you are about to buy a car and do not know what type to choose, here we tell you what the Hatchback, Fastback and Liftback cars are and their differences

The nomenclature of the types of cars It is something that is sometimes difficult to understand for someone who has not fully entered the automotive world, and who may be looking to acquire a vehicle, but beyond a sedan, pick-up, or SUVThere are other types of vehicles that you have surely heard of, but you cannot distinguish the difference.

It is the case of the cars Hatchback, Liftback and Fastback, three types of bodies that can be very similar, but which have some differences that you can now clearly know and choose which type you like the most. According to the Motorpasión portal, the difference is in the lines that define the bodies:

. Hatchback

Hatchback is an English term commonly assigned to two-volume, compact-size cars with slightly angled trunk doors that theoretically open vertically like a hatch.

Although these are easy to identify, some examples of this type of car are the SEAT Ibiza, Volkswagen Polo, SEAT León, Ford Fiesta. These bodies are generally said to have three or five doors.

SEAT León 2020. (Hatchback Type).

Credit: Courtesy SEAT.

. Fastback

Fastbacks are those two-volume cars whose cabin and trunk seem to be united in the same smooth continuous line culminating in a relatively short trunk lid, not counting the medallion. Generally this name is reserved for coupes with characteristic silhouettes such as that of the Ford Mustang Fastback of the late 1960s. Also for four-door cars with a very smooth and continuous drop such as that of the Mercedes-Benz CLA or BMW 4 Series.

Mercedes CLA 2020. (Fastback type).

Credit: Courtesy Maecedes-Benz.

. Liftback

The Liftback name is associated with cars with body lines similar to that of the fastback, but when opening the trunk, it also lifts the medallion, such as the Audi A5 Sportback, Audi A7, KIA Stinger and company. In theory they would also qualify as hatchbacks because of the way it opens its trunk, although this term is less used and reserved for more compact models.

Kia Stinger. (Liftback type).

Credit: Courtesy Kia.

There are brands that call their liftback cars as fastback, even when their trunk opens with everything and medallion. Although surely you will also notice that some liftbacks end up saying “four-door coupes” to associate them with a sportier side detached from a traditional three-volume sedan.

