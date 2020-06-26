Alberto Fernández sleeps an average of four hours per day, and now his main concern is to lead the strict quarantine with sufficient institutional reflexes to prevent the advance of the coronavirus from transforming Argentina into health, social and political chaos.

The President feels supported by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof, but he assumes the different economic realities of Buenos Aires and the Federal Capital and remains sleepless looking for contingency plans to resolve certain situations of tension that he considers possible or inevitable.

The peak of contagion and deaths is a certainty in Olivos. Only one date is missing that works as a tragic outcome. And that time sequence is different according to the district. It may be in mid-July in the Province, and is awaited on August 16 in the City of Buenos Aires. This implies that the restrictive quarantine can be extended towards the end of winter, a period that would transform the AMBA into a social boiler with a short fuse.

Alberto Fernández will saturate with security forces at the most important points of contact between Buenos Aires and the Federal Capital. And those control forces have a direct order to avoid repression under all circumstances.. The head of state, Kicillof and Rodríguez Larreta consider that there is likely to be a smooth transit in the AMBA, apart from the security devices and the formal explanations that will be given today in a recorded message.

Thousands of Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires will move during the strict quarantine to change or work indoors in activities that will be ordered to cease. And that movement will not be carried out on public transport that will be monitored by the security forces of the Nation, the Province or the City of Buenos Aires.

By motorcycle, bicycle, car or on foot, in the face of the crisis that is pressing, the threat of arrest will work little to contain non-essential workers who will advance over the suburbs and the Federal Capital to work and achieve a possible economic income.

Alberto Fernández considers it logical that this happens, and will be frustrated when it happens, but his institutional decision is immovable: there is no order to repress, and the public forces that violate the presidential instruction will be punished without hesitation. In sight is Sergio Berni, Kicillof’s security minister, who is mentioned with little political affection in Olivos.

The head of state fears the degrees of civil disobedience and is also concerned about the vocation of the suburbs mayors to responsibly comply with the restrictive quarantine. Alberto Fernandez knows the logic of power of the mayors, he knows of anomalous situations in many Buenos Aires neighborhoods -materials, hairdressers and bars that work pre-pandemic- and has already learned how Kicillof’s political synapse works.

Alberto Fernández intends to block a possible rebellion of Peronist mayors against Kicillof and has woven a containment network to appease the differences that will exist throughout the selective quarantine. In Olivos they consider it difficult for a paternalistic baron of the conurbano to close the businesses of his area of ​​influence -for economic and political reasons-, and the President is prepared to mediate between both parties and apply his institutional power if necessary.

Regardless of his institutional concern regarding the security forces and Kicillof’s peculiar political relations with the Justicialista mayors, Alberto Fernández is revealed when he takes accounts of the beds available for intensive care versus the peak of the pandemic that is coming .

The President receives a daily report with the occupation of the Intensive Care Units (ICU), and on these winter days there is little doubt in Olivos about the impossibility of satisfying forward the demand for beds for those infected who are in danger of death.

The Triage – the ethical decision to resolve who uses the UTI to live – puts Alberto Fernández in a situation of anguish and bad humor. And if you decided to apply strict quarantine, It was to mitigate the number of Triage cases expected in the next three weeks.

The possible Triage crisis will not only be a tragic event of unavoidable presence in the Province of Buenos Aires, it is very likely that the Federal Capital will also suffer this health crisis that tests the vocation and personal ethics of the doctors who are in the first line of fire.

Rodríguez Larreta already knows that he will face his own serious cases of COVID-19, to which he must add the arrival of patients from the suburbs that the Buenos Aires health system will not be able to absorb. « He is worried, very worried », commented to Infobae a member of the Buenos Aires Cabinet when asked about the state of mind of the head of government.

Alberto Fernández always rescues the political harmony that he achieved together with Kicillof and Rodríguez Larreta. The President considers that this institutional harmony – regardless of the roles of each one – was key to facing a global health crisis without antecedents.

The head of state bets on the continuity of this political troika, but he recognizes in the privacy of Olivos that its operation will be tested in the coming days. Buenos Aires and the Federal Capital have asymmetric realities, and by contrast and without ill will, Kicillof may appear opaque to the structural and economic strength that Rodríguez Larreta manages.

Alberto Fernández and the head of the Buenos Aires Government spoke of this situation which is completed with the perpetual attacks that Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her satellites execute against Mauricio Macri and his former ministers and secretaries. Rodríguez Larreta understands the situation, and the same happens with Kicillof, who plays in line with Olivos.

From July 1 to 17, Alberto Fernández, Kicillof and Rodríguez Larreta will put their institutional capacity and their political future at stake. It will be a turning point, a crossroads that will mark them forever. They have different trajectories, and different perspectives from Argentina and the world. But all three already go through the same: They sleep little, live in tension and secretly ask that everything be over at once.