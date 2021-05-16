What are the ten key aspects to have a sustainable home?

May 17, 2021 at 12:05 am CEST

The environment begins to be protected from home, with small gestures that in most cases do not require much effort or a lot of time, but if they were followed by the entire population, they would significantly benefit the planet. With the guidelines that are proposed below, we will not only achieve a more sustainable house, but also the electricity and water bills can be considerably reduced & mldr;

1.Water

1.Water It is the most valuable resource on the planet. One drop per second from a tap is 30 liters of water a day. You have to economize, spend only what is necessary. Check that there are no leaks in the cisterns and close the taps during washing when possible, change the bath for the shower (5 minutes is enough), place diffusers or aerators on taps, installing double flush devices in the cisterns and using rainwater to water the plants are some of the actions that help save the liquid of life. If the hot water takes a long time to arrive for showering, it can be used to collect the water in a bucket and use it to scrub or water the plants.

2.Light

2.LightLed bulbs are the ‘healthiest’ (low consumption can contain mercury), durable and economical (they consume up to 80% less energy). Should take advantage of natural light as much as possibleFor example, by locating work areas and desks next to windows. Painting the walls in light colors increases the luminosity of the rooms and makes it possible to require fewer hours of artificial light. Must lights out when leaving a room, except in the case of energy-saving light bulbs and fluorescent lights in kitchens, which consume a lot of energy when they are switched on, so they should only be switched off if they are not going to be used within twenty minutes.

3.Heating and air conditioning

3.Heating and air conditioningTo avoid wasting energy, it is advisable to use programmers and regulate the thermostat at temperatures between 19 and 22 degrees (20 or 21 degrees is the ideal temperature in a home, according to experts). One more degree in air conditioning or one less in heating means 10% energy savings. Insulating windows and placing double glazing or thermal interior curtains in cold areas saves money (and quickly amortizes the expense). Lowering your blinds during the hottest hours in summer and coldest in winter is another good way to save on heating and air conditioning.

4.Electrical appliances

4.Electrical appliances When it comes time to buy one, choose the ones from grade A (dark green color), according to the new energy label. Use the washing machine (and dishwasher) only on a full load, using short or economy programs, without overusing soap and fabric softener, and washing hot only if the clothes are very dirty. Turn off the oven before the end of the cooking time to take advantage of the residual energy. Adjust the size of the containers to that of the fires. The heat from the dishwasher can be used for cooking (see how to prepare different dishes on the web). Do not leave devices (including mobile phones) plugged in or on stand-by, since it can increase the electricity bill by up to 20%. It is advisable to place power strips with a switch and turn them off at night.

5.Rubbish

5.Rubbish Each European consumes 150 kilos of packaging a year. The 3Rs must be applied: reduce, reuse and recycle. Buy only what is necessary, always try to give things a second life and, in the event that something has to be thrown away, put it in the appropriate recycling container. Always carry a cloth bag, basket or cart when shopping and choose, when possible, non-packaged products; for example, artisan and ecological soap bars instead of jars of gel. Avoid plastic. Reuse glass, plastic, paper, and cardboard whenever possible. Use cloth napkins consumes less water than using paper. Go to invoices and online communications. A good option is to use stone paper, which does not use trees, water, or chlorine, which emits 50% CO2 and consumes 50% less energy. Go to the clean points for extraordinary products.

6.Cleaning

6.CleaningExplore household products such as vinegar, which disinfects, degreases and removes rust, lemon, baking soda, soda water & mldr; Use biodegradable products. For personal hygiene there are soaps and natural cosmetics made with ingredients such as oils, essences, honey, calendula, algae, mud, clays & mldr; Choose those that have not been tested on animals (they have a label with the silhouette of a rabbit). With a little skill or help (search the web) you can even make homemade soap with used oil.

7.Feeding

7.Feeding Consuming an apple that has traveled from the United States or China supposes up to 1,700 times more CO2 emissions than a local one. It agrees buy local fruits and vegetables, ecological and seasonal. Best bulk and organic products. Reduce meat consumption, which generates many CO2 emissions. To preserve food, glass containers do not change their taste, nor do they release particles. Avoid aluminum foil as much as possible (there are special reusable bags that are easy to wash). As for used oil, each liter that goes down a household drain can contaminate up to 1,000 liters of water, so it must be stored in a bottle or a carafe to take it to the clean point. Or, as already mentioned, use it to make homemade soap.

8.Air

8.AirVentilate the house regularly. Doing it at once throughout the home, opening doors and windows for a few minutes is the best way to save, both in summer and winter. If there are opposite windows, two to three minutes will suffice; if not, between five and ten. Replace spray or electric air fresheners with natural candles or scent burners. A NASA study has concluded that plants are ideal for purifying the air in homes. The best, the spatifilians, bamboo palm, tiger’s tongue and ficus. And better without direct light, so that they are more effective.

9. Batteries

9. Batteries Indispensable in modern life, a single battery of mercury can contaminate 600,000 liters of water. They must always be taken to their specific containers. But it is still better avoid disposable ones, and choose rechargeable ones. The savings are enormous: a single rechargeable battery can replace up to 1,500 disposables, so it is enough to carry out 4 to 6 recharges to amortize the difference in price, charger included. And they pollute much less. Of course, once their useful life is exhausted, they must also go to the corresponding container.

10.Mobility

10.Mobility Take the stairs instead of the elevatorIn addition to being a good exercise, it saves energy: 15 seconds of elevator is equivalent to the expense of a 60-watt light bulb on for an hour. If, in addition to that, you use the bicycle for short trips from home, apart from helping to get in shape, you can avoid several hundred kilograms of CO2 emissions per year. It is also good for the pocket: according to several studies, taking the bicycle instead of the car saves between 1,200 and 2,700 euros per year.

