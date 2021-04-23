What are the symptoms that you have anemia and what foods help you avoid it

Anemia can be caused by a diet that is lacking in certain vitamins and minerals. It is a condition in which you don’t have enough healthy red blood cells to transport an adequate level of oxygen to tissues throughout the body.

Anemia due to lack of iron, folate and vitamin B12

There are many forms of anemia. It can be due to a lack of nutrients, but also to diseases. We will focus on those caused by vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Iron deficiency can lead to iron deficiency anemia, while folate and vitamin B 12 deficiencies can cause megaloblastic anemia.

People who get enough B-12 but are unable to absorb it may have pernicious anemia.

Mayo Clinic explains that red blood cells contain hemoglobin, a protein rich in iron that gives blood its red color. To make hemoglobin and red blood cells, the body needs iron, vitamin B-12, folate, and other nutrients. of the food you eat.

Symptoms of anemia

Anemia due to lack of iron, folate, or vitamin B-12 can cause symptoms that can include: weakness, fatigue, trouble concentrating, forgetfulness, irritability, headache, dizziness, loss of appetite, intestinal disorders, weight loss, palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath, decreased ability to fight infection and difficulty controlling body temperature, cold hands and feet.

How to prevent anemia

You can prevent iron and vitamin deficiency anemia by eating a diet that includes a variety of foods that provide you with iron, folate, vitamin B12, and vitamin C. Foods with vitamin C help you increase iron absorption.

Foods that help you prevent anemia

1. Salmon

Salmon is one of the fish richest in omega-3 fatty acids and of the best sources of vitamin B12 according to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements. A 3-ounce serving of salmon provides you with 100% of the vitamin B12 you require per day. It is also excellent source of vitamin D, which is present in very few foods.

2. Beef liver

Beef liver is the richest source of vitamin B12. A single 3-ounce serving of braised beef liver provides more than 100% vitamin B12 required per day. It provides 70.7 mcg of the 2.4 mcg of the recommended daily intake in adults.

Beef liver is also one of the greater sources of folate and provides iron. The so-called “multivitamin of nature” should not be consumed frequently as it is very rich in vitamin A, in excess it can be detrimental to your health.

3. Tuna

Tuna is a good source of vitamin B12, vitamin B6, and niacin. At the same time it provides quality proteins and Omega-3 fatty acids.

4. Fortified nutritional yeast

A ¼ cup serving of fortified nutritional yeast can offer more than 5 times the recommended vitamin B12 per day. It is rich in thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6 and unlike most plant products, offers a complete protein.

5. Spinach

Half a cup of boiled spinach provides you with 131 mcg of folate (33% of the recommended daily intake). They also provide you with iron, to improve its absorption, combine with foods with vitamin C (tomatoes, citrus fruits, chili, etc.).

6. Black-eyed peas (cowpea)

Half a cup of boiled black-eyed peas provides you with 26% of your recommended daily intake of folate. They also add protein and fiber.

7. Canned navy beans

One cup of canned navy beans provides 8 mg of iron, which is equivalent to 44% of the recommended daily intake. You will also be acquiring folate, protein and fiber.

8. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is rich in iron. In three ounces there are 7 mg, 39% of the recommended daily intake. This type of chocolate can favor you in different ways; it is rich in substances called flavonoids with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Choose 70% dark chocolate (cocoa content) to get the most flavonoids and enjoy it in moderation to avoid excessive calorie intake.

