What are the symptoms of a throat allergy caused by dust

A throat allergy caused by dust does not necessarily lead to a serious medical case, but if the sufferer suffers from asthma, the patient will need significant medical care in order to quickly get out of discomfort. A case of allergy to dust can be mild or severe. According to Mayo Clinic, a mild case can lead to an occasional runny nose, watery eyes and sneezingWhile a severe case can consist of a chronic condition that can even develop a severe asthma attack.

Symptoms

Among the most common symptoms caused by allergy in the throat caused by dust we have:

Sneezing Runny nose Red, watery, or itchy eyes Nasal congestion Itchy nose, throat, or roof of mouth Runny nose Coughing Facial pain and pressure Bluish and swollen skin under the eyes Rubbing the nose upwards very often

If someone suffers from asthma at home, it is important to take extreme cleaning to avoid allergic attacks from contact with dust. Photo: Shutterstock

If this allergy contributes to the presence of asthma episodes, you could also suffer:

Shortness of breath Tightness or pain in the chest Wheezing Trouble sleeping due to trouble breathing, coughing, or wheezing Episodes of coughing or wheezing that are made worse by a respiratory virus, such as a cold or flu

Some signs like a runny nose and sneezing are similar to those that characterize a cold, so it is sometimes difficult to tell if the patient has an allergy or a common cold. If symptoms persist beyond a week, you probably have an allergy.

Medical consultation is essential if you develop severe signs or symptomssuch as severe nasal congestion, wheezing, or trouble breathing. This is especially true if the shortness of breath and wheezing get worse quickly.

Complications

Exposure to dust mites or their debris can lead to complications. Two of the most important are asthma, and sinus infections.

People with asthma and allergies to dust mites have trouble controlling asthma symptoms. They are at risk for asthmatic attacks that require immediate medical treatment or emergency care.

On the other hand, the continuous inflammation of the nasal tissues can obstruct the paranasal sinuses. These obstructions increase the likelihood of infection in that sector.

Causes

Roughly, allergies occur when the immune system reacts to a foreign substance. In this scenario, the system produces antibodies that will protect the body against invaders that could make us sick or generate an infection.

When you have an allergy, your immune system makes antibodies identify an allergen as a harmful element, even when it may not be. By interacting with it, the immune system stimulates an inflammatory response in the nasal passages and lungs.

Prolonged exposure to the allergen can lead to chronic inflammation associated with asthma, which can occur in cases of allergies associated with dust.

We must be very aware of the symptoms that we manifest in order to indicate if we have a normal cold or if we experience a dust allergy. Depending on what we do, the recovery will be more or less fast.

