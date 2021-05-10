What are the signals with which your body says that you need to drink more water



Dehydration can lower blood pressure.

Photo: Daria Shevtsova / Pexels

Water is an essential nutrient that the body needs to function properly. It is necessary to perform digestion, lubricate the joints, eliminate waste, to breathe, maintain homeostasis, for all basic functions of the body. A healthy body can send the signals that you are running low on fluids, and they are important to recognize and address.

60 percent of body weight in an adult comes from water and the body needs to stay hydrated. A minimal water deficit can manifest itself with negative effects. We tend to lose water in different ways, such as sweat, tears, and urine. We usually drink water when we are thirsty, the main warning sign when our body is a little dehydrated.

Signs that tell you you need to drink water

1. Thirst and hunger

In addition to thirst, dehydration can sometimes be mistaken for hunger. The confusion occurs in the hypothalamus, the part of the brain that regulates both appetite and thirst, explains Alissa Rumsey, spokesperson for the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics via Health. Drink a glass of water and wait 20 minutes to see if your hunger decreases.

2. Urine

The concentrated yellow color may be a sign that you need to drink water. The Mayo Clinic explains that liquids dilute the yellow pigments in your urine, so the more you drink, the clearer your urine appears. Severe dehydration can produce amber urine.

3. Low blood pressure

Dehydration reduces blood volume, which according to the American Heart Association causes a drop in blood pressure.

4. Headache

Medical News Today explains that “when the body is dehydrated, the brain can temporarily contract or shrink due to fluid loss. This mechanism causes the brain to separate from the skull, causing a dehydration headache ”.

5. Nausea and dizziness

WorldClinic Senior Physician Adam Brittain and Dr. Erika Schwartz explain through Well + Good that in addition to headaches, confusion and fatigue, the need for water can make you feel dizzy because dehydration reduces blood flow and oxygen to the brain.

6. Fatigue

Water is also important for energy. In Active it is explained that the lack of water causes fatigue “because it affects the flow of oxygen to the brain and makes the heart work harder to pump oxygen to all its body organs, which makes it more tired and less alert.”

7. Joint pain or cramps

Water is also important for the lubrication of the joints and muscles. Joint pain or muscle cramps can be a sign of a lack of water.

8. Overheated

Being dehydrated and not sweating enough to cool your body can cause your internal temperature to rise. Hopkins Medicine notes that if the temperature gets too high, heatstroke can occur.

9. Mood swings or short-term memory loss

The Harvard School of Public Health notes that there are symptoms of dehydration that can occur with as little as a 2% water deficit. In addition to fatigue and mood swings, such as irritability and depression, there is also confusion or short-term memory loss.

Other signs that you need to hydrate include dry skin and mouth.

Harvard also indicates that thirst should not be relied on as an indicator that the body requires water, since health problems that affect mental capacity and cognition, such as a stroke or dementia, can also affect thirst. Suggest drinking water throughout the day or a large glass of water with every meal and snack.