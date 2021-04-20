What are the Shokuiku principles in eating and losing weight?

Photo: Tim Douglas / Pexels

Shokuiku is a Japanese philosophy of healthy and balanced eating. It is a nutritional knowledge-based approach to what and how to eat that can aid weight management and improve overall health.

The practice of shokuiku has become increasingly popular in Japan and around the world. Shokuiku translates as “food education.” This education It is not about counting calories or reducing your diet to simply eating healthy foods without enjoying the experience. It’s about delighting, nurturing the body and mind while pursuing good health.

Japan enacted the “Basic Law on Shokuiku” in 2005. A philosophy that is promoted from public schools. It allows people to acquire adequate knowledge of food, habits and nutrition and use that knowledge to create a healthy and balanced diet as explained by BMC Nutrition.

How to eat according to Shokuiku according to four principles

1. Focus on your stomach rather than counting calories

Shokuiku encourages intuitive eating. You must learn to recognize when you begin to feel full. You should stop eating when you feel 80% full according to a concept called hara hachi bun me. Heathline points out that this can help you avoid overeating and ensure that you get enough food to meet your needs.

This practice coincides with the advice of nutritionists who recommend eating slowly. As It takes 20 minutes for the brain to receive the signal from the hormones that tell it you are full, and then send the order to stop eating.

2. Eat more whole foods

Photo: Alexander Mils / Pexels

You need to follow the second principle for the first principle to work better. To stop worrying about calories and rely on satiety signals, the quality of the food is important.

Shokuiku emphasizes the importance of healthy whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and legumes. Food is rich in nutrients that your body needs.

Processed foods should be limited, which are generally high in calories, sodium, and added sugar. In addition to causing negative effects, we cannot accurately measure fullness when we consume these foods, which They lack the nutrients that our bodies are designed to look for.

3. Enjoy a variety of foods

Photo: Ella Olsson / Pexels

A bit of a variety of foods to enjoy. It is about enjoy, give pleasure and entertain to our liking and at the same time provide nutrients to the body. Ideally, according to the shokuiku meals should consist of various types of vegetables, along with some rice and a good source of protein.

It’s also about preparing these foods in different ways. Steamed, stewed, grilled, baked, or fried. Traditional Japanese meals are made up of many small plates, prepared in different ways.

4. Share your food with others

Photo: Nicole Michalou / Pexels

The Japanese philosophy on healthy eating is not only about what and when we eat, but also where and with whom we share our meals Kaki Okumura shares through Heated.

The fourth shokuiku principle advises enjoy a slow meal with friends or family whenever possible. It is a way to strengthen social connections and improve emotional and mental well-being.

–

Eat more nutrient-dense whole foods, cut back on processed foods, and practice mindful eating promotes health and weight control.

–

It may interest you: