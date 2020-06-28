Coronavirus is a viral respiratory disease that is affecting the world widely. Contagions are increasing more and more, a large number of people have died and another significant number has recovered. However, it is possible that they can carry sequelae after overcoming this infection that affect from the lungs to the brain. They can be derived from the same virus or from staying in the hospital for several days. Today it is important to know what the sequelae of the coronavirus are.

What are the sequelae of the coronavirus?

The sequelae in the lungs, epicenter of the infection, can be very serious. In the worst cases these organs can suffer an injury that prevents their proper functioning. After virus recovery, you need to know how far they can go back to work.

Early fibrosis has been observed in patients with coronavirus. This is a kind of scar that prevents the lungs from working properly, sucking in oxygen and throwing away carbon dioxide. Another possible consequence is pulmonary embolism, which is the formation of a blood clot in an artery in one of the lungs.

More serious consequences

In the most severe cases there may be uncontrolled inflammation.

In addition to affecting the lungs, it causes disorders in the coagulation systems. Arrhythmias, heart failure, and myocardial damage have been observed in patients with coronavirus. It is not yet known if a direct consequence of the virus is due to inflammation or clotting problems.

The risk of heart conditions depends on the previous risk factors and the severity of the patient.. Recent studies explain that it is possible that experimental treatments could cause adverse cardiac effects.

Patients who have gone through the ICU

Patients who have been in the intensive care unit for a long time may leave the hospital with mobility problems. In severe cases patients have to stay connected to a respirator for up to 2 weeks without being able to move. There are those who suffer from muscular atrophy or deterioration, loss of mobility, among others.

There are also cases of patients with damage to the vocal cords due to intubation. In addition to loss of voice, it can cause problems swallowing food.

The psychological effects are also sequels of this disease. Professionals explain that cases of depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress are a consequence of the virus, even after recovery. It is estimated that there is an increase in mental illness due to this condition.

The sequelae of the coronavirus there may be several. It is important to prevent the spread of this disease that is affecting the world. If you do get it, act calmly and prudently. See a doctor as soon as possible to avoid worse damage.