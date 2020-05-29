It is possible that the relationship you have with your browser is more lasting than any of your love relationships have been. Also, you want one and only one and the others are not worth it. However, we come to deflate this bubble of love a little: your browser has secrets for you.

According to Gizmodo, browsers Chrome, Firefox and Edge they hide in their universe a pleasant surprise in the form of entertainment. These are three mini-games with which you can have a fun -and a bit addictive- time without leaving your browser.

As you can imagine, none of these online games shines for its sophisticated design or complex plotbut they all have an air vintage that will surely conquer the nostalgic. They are also very close at hand if you have nothing to kill time with.

Guide your surfer with the arrow keys on your keyboard and dodge obstacles.20BITS

Microsoft Edge: ‘Let’s Surf’

This is a screen where you have to guide your surfer with the arrow keys on your keyboard -or the letters’ WASD’- and dodge obstacles. You can get upgrades, like a green lightning bolt that increases your speed by pressing the letter ‘F’. It also has different modes: one infinity, one with a timer and the other with an Olympic zig-zag through special doors.

To access, you must have previously updated your browser to the latest version. Remember that you can do it by clicking on the three dots icon in the upper right corner, then on ‘Help and Comments’ and finally on ‘About Microsoft Edge’. When you have done this you just have to copy and paste ‘edge: // surf’ in your address bar.

You can access the minigame by typing in your address bar ‘chrome: //dino’.20BITS

Google Chrome: the dinosaur game

Chrome’s dinosaur game couldn’t be more eighties. To give you an idea: it’s about a dinosaur that faces an infinite western type plain populated with cacti and its objective is to jump them. Nothing else.

The game appears if you lose the network connection and Chrome cannot load a page. However, as in the case of ‘Let’s Surf’, you can also play entering in your address bar ‘chrome: // dino’. In both cases, a static screen with the dinosaur appears first and you only have to press the space bar to start.

Instead of a ball, Firefox throws unicorns at you to bounce them off.

Mozilla Firefox: ‘Pong’

The ‘Pong’ is a classic game among the classics. Launched in 1972, it is part of the video games for the first generation of game consoles and it takes its name and its ping pong dynamics. This is the secret that Firefox hides, although access is a little more complicated than in the other two cases.

To get to the game, right-click on your toolbar and select ‘Customize’. On the screen that appears, drag all the icons to the rightWhich should leave you only the ‘Flexible Space’ item on your main screen. A unicorn icon should appear in the bottom row of buttons. Press it to start playing.

You will see that instead of a ball, your mission is to bounce the unicorns. You have five opportunities!

