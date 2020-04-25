One of the points that caught the attention in the video conference talk that President Alberto Fernández held this Friday night with the governors and with the head of government of the city of Buenos Aires, where the extension of the quarantine until the Next May 10 inclusive, is the incorporation of the so-called “sanitary traffic lights” in this new phase. The leaders themselves gave some details of the new tool.

The “Health signals” are a tool to measure the progress of the coronavirus in the provinces. With the data provided by these evaluation methods, the national government will “open” the quarantine in places that are proven to be free of the disease. Some of this was advanced by the governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, for what concerns our province.

For example, At sites identified by the red light, isolation will be strictly followed. These are the cases of large urban centers such as Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario, Mendoza and other densely populated cities in the country.

The yellow light will distinguish places where the risk is moderate. There they will analyze in detail which activities can be released and which cannot.

By last, the green light will be awarded to sites where there are no cases of coronavirus and that do not pose a risk to the circulation of the virus. In general, these are small rural communities in the interior of the country. There the quarantine could be relaxed and, for example, children would be allowed to go out for a “walk”.

All this because the doctors and infectious diseases advisers to the president, evaluated that the famous “peak” would have slowed down due to the isolation ordered as of March 20.

As it transpired from different governorates, the Casa Rosada confirmed during the teleconference the incorporation of the “sanitary traffic lights” to “measure the situation of the provinces”. In other words, the new phase will begin to have differences according to the districts.

