What are the risks of drinking aloe vera juice that you should be aware of

The juice made from the pulp of the aloe vera plant is often used topically and can also be drunk. While aloe vera juice may offer some health benefits, it is commonly used on the skin to relieve burns. But by drinking it, the risks may outweigh the possible benefits.

Aloe vera is widely used in food, cosmetics, and supplements. The juice has an easy flavor that can be mixed into smoothies. To be safe, this liquid must be decolorized (purified, low in anthraquinones) and filtered.

Healthline notes that unbleached, unpurified aloe vera juice can have negative side effects, as Anthraquinone is a compound found in the plant leaf that is considered toxic.

1. Intestinal irritation and diarrhea

The most common side effects of the anthraquinone in aloe are laxatives. May cause diarrhea, severe pain, dehydration, and electrolyte imbalances in the blood.

Some people drink aloe juice to prevent dehydration as the plant is dense in water. However, instead of hydrating it could have the opposite effect.

You shouldn’t take the risk, since according to the Harvard Nutrition Source, water is the best hydrating drink to restore lost fluids. “It helps prevent overheating, lubricates joints and tissues, keeps skin healthy, and is necessary for proper digestion.”

2. Drug interactions

Aloe juice can block drug absorption and interact with drugs taken at the same time.

If you take medications to lower blood sugar, you should avoid drinking aloe. “It also lowers blood sugar, so a person’s blood sugar can potentially drop to dangerously low levels,” nutrition expert Frances Largeman-Roth tells Mind Body Green.

Healthline recommends not drinking aloe vera juice when taking a drug that is considered a substrate for cytochrome P450 3A4 and CYP2D6.

Bleeding

Aloe can slow blood clotting. May increase the effects of sevoflurane, a drug used as general anesthesia, causing excessive bleeding during surgery.

3. Possible adverse effects on the colon

Aloe juice can stain the colon, so if a colonoscopy is required it is better to avoid it for a month prior to the review.

Animal studies have shown that orally administered unpurified Aloe vera whole leaf extract may have adverse effects seen in the colon. A study conducted by researchers from the National Center for Toxicological Research found that aloe vera whole leaf extract (high in anthraquinone) increased the risk of colon adenomas (benign) and carcinomas (cancer) in rats.

The website specialized in health WebMD recommends do not take aloe if you have intestinal problems, heart disease, hemorrhoids, kidney problems, diabetes or electrolyte imbalances. It also notes that given the lack of evidence on their safety, aloe vera supplements should not be consumed by children and pregnant or lactating women.

In case you want to drink the juice occasionally it is suggested that it be purified, bleached and safety tested.

–

