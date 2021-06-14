What are the risk factors for stroke?

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

The ictus is considered the leading medical cause of disability in the world and the second leading cause of death in the western world. In addition, it represents the second cause of dementia.

Likewise, worldwide, it is estimated that about 15 million people suffer strokes each year, being its cause of mortality 30% of the cases in the first year. Therefore, it is important that the population is informed about the warning signs and symptoms that may raise suspicions about a stroke.

In fact, it is a disease with the existence of numerous and potentially factors that can be modified, since the control of these factors achieves reduce the incidence by up to 40%.

Then we will see the different risk factors that exist, taking into account whether it is an ischemic stroke or a hemorrhagic stroke.

On ischemic strokes, the non-modifiable factors They are: age, sex, hereditary factors, race / ethnicity, geographic location, and low birth weight.

For its part, the potentially modifiable They are: diabetes mellitus, ventricular hypertrophy, homocysteinemia, dyslipidemia, sedentary lifestyle, excessive alcohol consumption, excessive sugar consumption, excessive salt consumption, excessive drug consumption and use of oral contraceptives.

By last, the modifiable ones are: hypertension, obesity, heart disease (atrial fibrillation, infective endocarditis, mitral stenosis and acute myocardial infarction), smoking, sickle cell anemia, previous stroke and asymptomatic carotid stenosis.

Regarding risk factors in hemorrhagic strokes, it’s found brain hematoma (age, female gender, race / ethnicity, hypertension, excessive alcohol consumption, anticoagulation, and amyloid angiopathy) and subdural hemorrhage (race / ethnicity and smoking).

It is essential that the primary care team promote a development to search for risk factors that patients suffer.