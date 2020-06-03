Latin America, the new epicenter of covid-19 2:01

. – Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in some parts of Latin America. However, some countries in the region have begun to relax movement restrictions and reopen their economies moderately, while others remain firm on the measures implemented.

This Tuesday, the director of the WHO for the Americas, Dr. Carissa Etienne, warned about the epidemiological curves that are increasing sharply in the region and urged governments “not to open too quickly” or “risk a resurgence of the covid- 19 that could erase the advantage obtained in recent months. “

Here we leave you a summary of the measures in various countries.

Those who hold firm to restrictions

Argentina: Mandatory confinement continues until June 7.

Chile: the main cities of the country remain in quarantine. Chile never declared a total quarantine.

Cuba, El Salvador, Haiti and Nicaragua: These nations have yet to announce any reduction in restrictions.

Those who are relaxing the restriction measures

Bolivia: Some districts across the country began a “dynamic quarantine” on Monday. The measure allows citizens to go out close to their homes during specific weekdays and weekends. Religious services are also allowed with a maximum capacity of 30%. Industries such as agriculture, mining, lumber and construction can resume their activities and domestic flights will be reactivated on June 3.

Brazil: Parts of Brazil have begun to reopen non-essential businesses and activities, such as churches, car shops, furniture and decoration stores. In the state of São Paulo, shopping malls, commerce, offices and real estate reopened this Monday. However, the quarantine in the city of São Paulo, which is located within the state, lasted until June 15.

In Rio de Janeiro state, some restrictions were lifted this Tuesday, allowing people to exercise on the city’s waterfront and swim in the ocean. Salvador, Recife, Fortaleza and Manaus have also removed some of the restriction measures.

Colombia: This Monday began a gradual reopening for hairdressers, shopping malls, museums, libraries and real estate. Outdoor exercise is also allowed for people over 70 and children over 6 three times a week, 30 minutes a day. People ages 18-69 can exercise outdoors for two hours every day.

Costa Rica: The country entered the second phase of reopening procedures on Monday, allowing national parks, museums and restaurants to operate with up to 50% capacity. Hotels can also reopen with the same capacity limit.

Dominican Republic: The “covidianidad”, a measure of reopening, will begin this Wednesday. Churches will be allowed to have services on Sundays, small businesses can resume work, and large companies can resume business with 50% of staff. Businesses will be allowed to open in shopping malls and private passenger transportation will also be authorized.

Ecuador: Quito and Guayaquil airports are resuming local and international flights at only 30% of the usual flight frequency. The government has reduced the number of hours of confinement ordered, while wearing masks is mandatory. Restaurants can reopen in most cities with a maximum capacity of 30%. The strict quarantine in Quito will be relaxed as of this Wednesday.

Guatemala: The country begins the initial phase of its reopening by allowing people to be outside for a period of 13 hours a day.

Honduras: the companies enter phase zero of preparation for the reopening on June 8.

Mexico: As of this Monday, in certain parts of Mexico, the reopening of some industries such as mining, construction, auto parts and tourism was allowed. The measure is part of the actions included in the transition to the country’s “new normal”.

Panama: This Monday, the country entered phase two of the “new normal”. Public construction and mining can resume their activities, and places of worship, sports and social areas can be reopened with a maximum occupancy of 25%.

Paraguay: the country remains in phase two until June 11. Civil construction and corporate offices have resumed their activities. Cultural and sporting events have been reactivated without an audience, and some stores have also reopened.

Peru: the country enters phase two of the reopening measures, allowing hairdressers, clothing, footwear and bookstores to reopen. Specialty health services, dentists, fertility clinics, veterinarians, food delivery, information technology companies, electrical services, carpentry, laundry, and repair services may also reopen.

Uruguay: The country continues to be praised for its virus prevention strategy and low number of cases, as it began to reduce restrictions in early May. On Monday, at least 403 schools resumed their activities, in addition to special education schools and universities, except in the capital city of Montevideo.

Venezuela: the government announced a “relaxation” of the restriction measures for five days, followed by a new 10-day quarantine. The municipalities bordering Colombia and Brazil, as well as Maracaibo and San Francisco (Zulia), are not included in this stage. During the five-day reopening, banks, doctors’ offices, dentists, the construction sector, blacksmithing, and hair salons, among other businesses, can resume operations at certain times of the day.

