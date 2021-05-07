What are the recommendations for tourism that the United Kingdom imposes on Spain in its new covid traffic light?

The British Government has decided to keep the recommendation in force against tourist trips to Spain and any traveler returning from this country will be required to quarantine in accommodation at their discretion, as made known during the presentation of the “traffic light protocol” to combat the spread of imported cases of COVID-19 on British soil.

Spain is on the so-called “amber list” which implies that, in principle, anyone returning to the UK from the country must undergo a coronavirus test before returning, and on the return spend ten days in quarantine, but you will not be obliged to do it in hotels, but you can do it at home.

Likewise, travelers will be given the option of taking, on the second or eighth day of quarantine, a test that would allow them to leave isolation early. However, the British Government has asked tourists “not to travel to the countries or territories on the ‘amber list’ for leisure reasons,” according to a statement posted on the British Government’s website.

The list will be reviewed every three weeks

Along with Spain, Italy, Greece, France or the United States are part of this list, as confirmed this Friday at a press conference by the British Transport Minister, Grant Shapps, collected by the BBC chain. The minister, however, wanted to specify that the list will be reviewed every three weeks and hopes that, as the summer progresses, conditions will be removed for the more “traditional” tourist destinations from the list.

Portugal, Gibraltar or Israel will be part of the 12 territories that will make up the “green” list as of May 17, for what travelers who must undergo a pre-trip test and a subsequent test -on the first or second day- but should not be quarantined nor are more tests required to prove that the person is not a carrier of SARS-CoV-2. Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Iceland or the Falklands are also part of this list of restrictions to a minimum.

Turkey, host of the Champions League final, on the “red list”

Nevertheless, The UK has introduced Turkey into the so-called “red list” which encompasses the territories in which British travelers must keep the ten-day quarantine, obligatorily in a hotel, and undergo a total of three tests, one prior to the trip and another two on the second and eighth days after arriving at UK. Besides Turkey, other countries included in this list are Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, South Africa or Venezuela.

Since Istanbul is the host of the final of the Soccer Champions League, which will face two English teams, Chelsea and Manchester City, Shapps has offered on behalf of the Government the possibility of hosting the match on British soil.