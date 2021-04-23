What are the reasons for the collapse of almost 10% of bitcoin?

The best known cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has plummeted almost 10% in the markets this Friday, so it has lost the level of $ 50,000, while ethereum, the second best-known cryptocurrency, registers a cut of more than 11%.

Specifically, at 4:20 p.m., bitcoin fell 9.38%, equivalent to $ 5,103, so stood at $ 49,339.2 and was accumulating a 25% drop since hitting all-time highs, according to XTB data. Ethereum, meanwhile, lost 11.21%, equivalent to $ 278.5, and stood at 2,264.

The XTB analyst, Darío García, has explained that this collapse is due to a rise process cooling in centralized and decentralized financial markets.

García added that the intention of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to increase Corporation Tax of the country up to 40%, as well as the rumors that it is considering taxing financial operations both for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies and in relation to the increase in equity of these investments.

IG analyst Diego Morín has pointed out that this drop in prices is also caused by the scam on Turkish cryptocurrency trading platform Thodex, while he has highlighted that it must be taken into account that today there are bitcoin options expiration, where in theory more than 2.6 billion dollars in the cryptocurrency could expire.

“The corrections experienced in bitcoin they are logical but strikingIn other words, we are in a fairly overbought market that has not stopped rising since last November, “Morín stressed.