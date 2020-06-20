Both employees and users will have to take into account the indications. (Photo: Special)

After l was establishedto reopen offices to process the Mexican passport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs He announced what will be the protocols that citizens and employees must follow during this process.

It should be noted that the issuance of passports has been suspended across the country since the past March 27th, in order to stop the spread of coronavirus and avoid traveling to other countries.

The service, both in branches and in various branches of the country, in order to obtain the document if necessary, will start from next Monday June 22 and will be in 20 of the 45 of the delegations it has.

Given this, the indications that are part of the protocol are:

* The SRE recommends carrying out the procedure only if it is very necessary to leave the country.

* The offices will be sanitized throughout the day in all areas.

The temperature will be taken before entering. (Photo: Special)

* The user service sites have an acrylic protection that marks a space between each person.

* The work team is trained to comply with the necessary sanitary protocols.

The measures that users must take into account are:

* Use face masks at all times to avoid possible coronavirus infections in the place.

* The interested party will have to be placed in the sanitizing area before entering the offices.

The user must enter through the sanitizing mats placed in the place. (Photo: Special)

* Allow SRE personnel to take body temperature with the remote digital thermometer.

* Apply antibacterial gel upon arrival and inside the facilities.

* Take a healthy distance with the guides placed on the ground and in the rows of the place.

The Secretariat also called on citizens to take into account the following important recommendations.

* The user must appear alone. The entrance of a companion will be allowed in the case of people with disabilities who require it.

* Attend the exact date and time of the appointment with the requirements established for the process.

* In case of symptoms, the SRE asked not to show up and stay home.

To schedule an appointment it will have to be made through a phone call. (Photo: Special)

To program or make an appointment, it is important to remember that it can be done through phone number 800 801 07 73, where the SRE will assess the case.

To the date, the agency has processed at least 394 passports emergency so far from the closing of the offices and derived from the coronavirus crisis, which to date has left more than 15,000 dead in Mexico.

The Chancellery issued 17 passports for the purpose of family reunification, 20 for deaths, 29 for academic reasons, 37 for residence, 107 for medical reasons and 184 for work reasons.

Last May 29, the Foreign Ministry reported that the reopening Appointments in the offices would be carried out gradually.

He stated that for those who paid for the procedure before the contingency in the country, they will have a period of up to five years to request it.

It must be remembered that the cost of the passport for this 2020 increased 4%.

The costs now to acquire the Mexican passport began to apply from January and are 625, 1,300, 1,790 and 2,750 pesos.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

How to process an emergency passport during the COVID-19 contingency

SRE to resume issuance of passports from June 22

Passport issuance will be suspended until further notice

Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the president’s campaign, confirmed the cases and reported that they are all in quarantine, as are the people with whom they were in contact. The event, for now, was not canceled

Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the president’s campaign, confirmed the cases and reported that they are all in quarantine, as are the people with whom they were in contact. The event, for now, was not canceled

MORE NEWS