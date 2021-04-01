What are the problems the IRS faces in sending the $ 3,000 per child aid



Sending extra help per child is being a problem for the IRS.

Photo: Colin Watts / Unsplash

The IRS it is under pressure from several fronts that put the agency in a bind: the distribution of the third stimulus check, especially the payment to Social Security recipients and veterans, to which is added the distribution of the tax credit per child.

According to the law of American Rescue Plan (ARP), the goal was to ship from the middle of the year, but that could take longer than expected, due to the delays and challenges faced by that agency led by Charles Retting.

Under the COVID-19 crisis relief rule, families will be able to access an expansion of the child tax credit, which will grant $ 3,000 annually for children ages 6 to 17 and $ 3,600 for children under 6 years of age.

July 1 would be the date that, according to Commissioner Retting, the financial aid could begin to be sent.

However, at a Congressional hearing he acknowledged the challenges of launching a special portal for recipients to provide their latest information.

A report from The Washigton Post, citing various experts, warns that the IRS is sent signs of possible delaysespecially since tax filing season is also added.

“Tax filing obligations make it extraordinarily difficult for families with the greatest financial need to access government programs.”, He said Bethany Lilly, director of income policy for the nonprofit group Arc, in a statement provided to Power Up. “Eligibility does not mean access.”

Lilly even cautions that there are eight million low-income people who still haven’t even received their first stimulus check.

The Post noted that the IRS commissioner told lawmakers that the “periodic” payment of the aid is viable, not the monthly shipment of $ 250 or $ 300 dollars, as the case may be..

The extension of the program for 2021 – which already exists with a lower amount – is applicable until December, so that people could receive less money than estimated.

The good news is that legislators have realized that this plan is viable if permanent and would help the economy on different fronts, ensuring access to food and education for children.

During stimulus package discussions there were proposals that the plan be made permanent, but they did not advance.

“The real hope is that we are learning in real time from the first six months of implementation of the stimulus payments to inform what we hope is an ongoing policy that the administration will fight for on the infrastructure package,” said a Senate source. to the Post.