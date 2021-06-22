what are the possible causes and how to fix it

The Google app is a popular way to take a look at what is happening in the world, but you may not have been able to do so in the last few hours. Many users are experiencing problems with the Google app, but luckily it has a solution.

What you may have seen (on your mobile or on that of one of the many users who have complained on social networks) is that the app does not open or is forcibly closed. It is probably related to updates, both of the app and of the system, so we will explain it to you.

A possible conflict between versions

It will not be very difficult to see if you are part of those affected because, as we say, the failure is that the app may not even open. We may be able to open it, but in the event of a problem, a forced closure message will appear that will not allow us to finally use it.

Google kalian down play nggak? pic.twitter.com/eASBsTN7vj – Ayla Rodrigo (@aylarodrigo) June 22, 2021

The problem does not seem to be related to mobile brands (or, better said, personalization layers), but rather to the most recent update of the app that has been distributed. Specifically versions 12.23.16.23.arm64 and 12.22.8.23, but luckily it does not happen in all cases, it depends on the version of Android, having been seen for example in Android 10.

How to solve it

Google’s own support has responded to some users suggesting that they try to restart the mobile pressing the power button for 30 seconds. Although it is not something that is working in all cases.

More likely to be fixed uninstalling the latest app update, with which it has been possible to give the conflict. This can be done by going to Settings> Applications> Google (the app) and clicking on the context menu of the three dots in the upper right corner. Then we will get the option to “Uninstall updates”.

There we can also clear data and cache, which normally favors operation. We also have the option to disable updates, at least while Google puts a solution on their part.

As a general recommendation in addition, normally it is convenient to have the mobile updated to the latest at the system level, since it is not only important in the face of the news of the new versions of Android, but also because Google releases security updates that are necessary to solve vulnerabilities in the system and thus make the mobile more protected. Hence, it doesn’t hurt to look for updates from time to time.