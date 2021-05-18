What are the penalties that the IRS can apply to you for not filing your taxes



The fines start from the deadline you have to file your taxes.

Today Monday is the last day you have to file your tax return. Remember that if you miss the deadline, you could face some penalties or fines from the IRS.

Penalties for late payments

The late or non-payment penalty applies to any portion of your federal tax debt that remains outstanding as of the due date.

The IRS imposes a default penalty of 0.5% for each month or part of a month that the tax is not paid., up to a total of 25% of the remaining amount owed.

Penalties for filing taxes late

The fine that the IRS will define for filing your tax return late will be greater than 5% of the tax you owe until the time you file your return. The penalty is a percentage for each month or part of a month that your return is late and will never exceed 25% of your unpaid taxes.

In this year, the fine will begin to be calculated from Monday, April 17, unless you request an extension for that date. If you requested an extension, you would have until October 15 before this particular penalty takes effect.

Quarterly interest

Interest accrues daily and is generally added to any unpaid tax from the time the payment is due to the date the tax is paid. Rates are set by the IRS every three months.

The Internal Revenue Code requires the IRS to review your interest rate quarterly to keep pace with the economy, but this does not mean that the rate will always change quarterly. This will not change unless there has been a significant change in the national economy.

The IRS announced on December 3, 2020 that the interest rate is 3% for the first quarter of 2021.

Penalties for not paying or getting an extension

If you still can’t pay your taxes by October (five months after the deadline), the penalty for not filing will reach the maximum, but the penalty for not paying will continue until the amount you owe is paid.

Avoid fines

To request an extension and not pay a fine, you must request an extension if you know that you will not be able to file your taxes on time. For this, you must fill out form 4868.

