The Junta de Andalucía has confirmed the outbreaks of coronavirus in Andalusia that at the moment they are of a total of ten distributed by different provinces. Those that are affected are Malaga, Granada, Cádiz, Huelva and Almería, which leave a total of about 181 confirmed positive cases. From the Ministry of Health of the community confirm that the outbreaks are controlled.

And in total, there are six outbreaks that are under investigation, where study tasks and contact tracing are being carried out for the relevant tests.

Malaga

The most important outbreak in the investigation phase is the one located in the health district of Malaga, with 91 confirmed cases and the one that is most worrying is that of the Emergency Reception and Referral Center managed by the Red Cross.

To these we must add those located in the region of Axarquía that add 6 cases and are now under investigation.

Pomegranate

Five other outbreaks have been registered in the province of Granada with 47 confirmed cases in total so far, distributed among the capital, with a focus of fourteen affected, which is considered controlled, and four more outbreaks, in the metropolitan area, and in phase research.

Huelva

In Lepe there are ten infected who are under control.

Almeria

In the Levante-Alto Almanzora district of Almería, where four people are affected, also under control.

Cadiz

In the Campo de Gibraltar area, 23 cases have been detected and are also controlled.

Cases and PCR

In Andalusia, in 24 hours, according to data from Sunday, June 28, 19 positive cases confirmed by PCR have been added, which represents a slight increase, while on Saturday they were up to 45 new infected.

Although there are several active outbreaks, Health reports that there have been no deaths from the disease and there are three new hospitalized.