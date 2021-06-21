What are the odds for Argentina

06/20/2021 at 10:44 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Monday, the week will begin with a new and exciting match courtesy of the America Cup, in which Argentina Y Paraguay will proceed to dispute the Day 3 of the group stage of the historic CONMEBOL tournament.

In the first instance, the albiceleste is emerging as the favorite of the dispute, being that leads Group B together with Chile and, in global terms, it keeps a positive record against the Guarani: 5 wins and 3 losses in their last 17 games. And it is that, in effect, most of their recent disputes have culminated in a draw, including their last two clashes.

Those of Eduardo Berizzo, for their part, they can also boast of being undefeated so far in the competition, since beat Bolivia in their debut and this is, at the same time, the only match they have played so far. Thanks to this, they are located in third place in the table, managing to position themselves above the mythical Uruguay.

Starting from all of the above, Argentina’s victory is paid at 1.44 euros, the victory of Paraguay to 8 Y tie at 3.75. Therefore, the squad of Scaloni is, a priori, the call to be awarded the three points, although this will be verified with facts this close June 21.